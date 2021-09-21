Registration was successful!
International
World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

US Hegemony Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
US Hegemony Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
Speaking at the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, City on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi blasted US attempts to rule...
world
ebrahim raisi
united nations
Raisi pointed to recent examples inside and outside the United States, including the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan that concluded at the end of last month, as proof that the "US hegemonic system" has no credibility and has "failed miserably."The Iranian president attacked the US' "double standards" of foreign policy, saying the US had helped to create terrorist groups in some places - giving the example of Daesh* in Syria, while fighting terrorism in others. He also noted the rise of domestic terrorist groups inside the United States.He condemned US policy supporting the wars in Yemen and Gaza.He also said that US "maximum pressure" economic sanctions against Iran, which Washington left in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, are crimes against humanity. He called it "maximum tyranny" and condemned the US' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, which preceded the return of sanctions. However, he said he believes in the talks in Vienna that began earlier this year after US President Joe Biden took office, at which both nations aim to negotiate a return to the nuclear deal.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
world
united nations
2021
world, ebrahim raisi, united nations

US Hegemony Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN

17:49 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 18:02 GMT 21.09.2021)
Speaking at the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, City on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi blasted US attempts to rule the world.
Raisi pointed to recent examples inside and outside the United States, including the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan that concluded at the end of last month, as proof that the "US hegemonic system" has no credibility and has "failed miserably."
The Iranian president attacked the US' "double standards" of foreign policy, saying the US had helped to create terrorist groups in some places - giving the example of Daesh* in Syria, while fighting terrorism in others. He also noted the rise of domestic terrorist groups inside the United States.
He condemned US policy supporting the wars in Yemen and Gaza.
He also said that US "maximum pressure" economic sanctions against Iran, which Washington left in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, are crimes against humanity. He called it "maximum tyranny" and condemned the US' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, which preceded the return of sanctions. However, he said he believes in the talks in Vienna that began earlier this year after US President Joe Biden took office, at which both nations aim to negotiate a return to the nuclear deal.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.
