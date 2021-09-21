Registration was successful!
International
Russia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia

World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly
World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly
The UN Headquarters opens its doors on Tuesday for many world leaders and top officials coming in-person to New York City for the annual high-level General... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is convening for the first day of the high-level 76th session in New York City.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in a hybrid format, with some leaders attending in person and others addressing the meeting via video link.More than 100 countries’ top officials are expected to participate in the UN gathering this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which in 2020, forced the event into a fully virtual format.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
new york, meeting, un general assembly

World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

12:59 GMT 21.09.2021
The United Nations Headquarters building is seen in New York
The United Nations Headquarters building is seen in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© AP Photo / Osamu Honda, File
The UN Headquarters opens its doors on Tuesday for many world leaders and top officials coming in-person to New York City for the annual high-level General Assembly week.
The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is convening for the first day of the high-level 76th session in New York City.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in a hybrid format, with some leaders attending in person and others addressing the meeting via video link.
More than 100 countries’ top officials are expected to participate in the UN gathering this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which in 2020, forced the event into a fully virtual format.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
