The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is convening for the first day of the high-level 76th session in New York City.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in a hybrid format, with some leaders attending in person and others addressing the meeting via video link.More than 100 countries’ top officials are expected to participate in the UN gathering this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which in 2020, forced the event into a fully virtual format.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly
World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly