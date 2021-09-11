Registration was successful!
International
Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims

Trump Slams Biden on Afghanistan as He Meets With Firefighters, Police Officers on 9/11 Anniversary
2021-09-11T23:08+0000
2021-09-11T23:13+0000
Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to the 17th Precinct station house in East Midtown on Saturday, where he criticized Joe Biden’s policy in Afghanistan.The former head of the White House, meanwhile, stayed away from the ceremonies at the World Trade Center, New York City, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Instead, he paid a tribute to the work of first responders and expressed his personal condolences to the families of the 13 American soldiers who died in Kabul.Firefighters and police officers gathered to greet Trump and get their photo taken with him. When someone asked whether he would run for president or New York mayor, Trump replied that “it’s an easy question.”“I’ve been given so much support by the people who do what you do. We love the blue. I’ll say it loud. You know, you’re not supposed to say that. We love the blue,” he said.
23:08 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 23:13 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JEENAH MOONFormer U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he visits the 17th Precinct of the New York City Police Department during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he visits the 17th Precinct of the New York City Police Department during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
Alexandra Kashirina
Former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton participated in commemorative events on Saturday, but Trump said he would wait to visit Ground Zero until after US President Joe Biden has departed.
Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to the 17th Precinct station house in East Midtown on Saturday, where he criticized Joe Biden’s policy in Afghanistan.

“It was gross incompetence and I hate to talk about it on this day,” he said, asking why the issue was not heard in speeches during memorial events.

The former head of the White House, meanwhile, stayed away from the ceremonies at the World Trade Center, New York City, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Instead, he paid a tribute to the work of first responders and expressed his personal condolences to the families of the 13 American soldiers who died in Kabul.
Firefighters and police officers gathered to greet Trump and get their photo taken with him. When someone asked whether he would run for president or New York mayor, Trump replied that “it’s an easy question.”
“I know what I’m going to do,” he replied. “I think you’re going to be happy.”
“I’ve been given so much support by the people who do what you do. We love the blue. I’ll say it loud. You know, you’re not supposed to say that. We love the blue,” he said.
