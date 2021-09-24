Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Biden Says He 'Takes Responsibility' For Treatment of Haitian Migrants at US Border

Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Released From Arrest But Not Permitted to Leave Sardinia, Report Says
Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Released From Arrest But Not Permitted to Leave Sardinia, Report Says
The politician was detained by the Italian authorities on Thursday in accordance with an arrest warrant filed by Spanish officials. Madrid has demanded that... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
Carles Puigdemont, who was previously detained in Sardinia, has been allowed to walk free by an Italian court, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday. The outlet noted, however, that he was ordered not to leave the island.At the same time, the politician's lawyer stated that his client has not been released yet, but is waiting for a court ruling.The former Catalan leader arrived in Sardinia to meet with regional politicians and to participate in a folk festival.The fugitive politician was arrested after the Spanish Supreme Court earlier this week convicted 12 Catalan separatist leaders for sedition, disobedience, and the misuse of public funds, sentencing them to prison terms of up to 13 years.Puigdemont had to leave Spain in 2017 after an independence referendum was held in Catalonia. The Spanish authorities deemed the referendum on secession illegal and arrested multiple politicians, while Puigdemont fled to Belgium. A Belgian judge suspended the extradition process against him, citing immunity since he had been elected to the European Parliament.However, in 2021, the European Parliament stripped Puigdemont - as well as two other Catalan MEPs, Antoni Comin and Clara Ponsati - of their immunity. This step paved the way for possible extradition to Spain, as Madrid reissued arrest warrants for the politicians in 2019.
europe, carles puigdemont, spain, catalonia, italy, arrest

Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Released From Arrest But Not Permitted to Leave Sardinia, Report Says

14:08 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 24.09.2021)
President of the Catalan regional Government Carles Puigdemont leaves after a debate on the government's question of confidence at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona on September 29, 2016
President of the Catalan regional Government Carles Puigdemont leaves after a debate on the government's question of confidence at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona on September 29, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOSEP LAGO
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The politician was detained by the Italian authorities on Thursday in accordance with an arrest warrant filed by Spanish officials. Madrid has demanded that the former regional president of Catalonia be detained for his role in the 2017 secession attempt.
Carles Puigdemont, who was previously detained in Sardinia, has been allowed to walk free by an Italian court, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday. The outlet noted, however, that he was ordered not to leave the island.
At the same time, the politician's lawyer stated that his client has not been released yet, but is waiting for a court ruling.
The former Catalan leader arrived in Sardinia to meet with regional politicians and to participate in a folk festival.
The fugitive politician was arrested after the Spanish Supreme Court earlier this week convicted 12 Catalan separatist leaders for sedition, disobedience, and the misuse of public funds, sentencing them to prison terms of up to 13 years.
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois BadiasProtests at European Parliament Against Prosecution of Carles Puigdemont
Protests at European Parliament Against Prosecution of Carles Puigdemont - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
Protests at European Parliament Against Prosecution of Carles Puigdemont
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
Puigdemont had to leave Spain in 2017 after an independence referendum was held in Catalonia. The Spanish authorities deemed the referendum on secession illegal and arrested multiple politicians, while Puigdemont fled to Belgium. A Belgian judge suspended the extradition process against him, citing immunity since he had been elected to the European Parliament.
However, in 2021, the European Parliament stripped Puigdemont - as well as two other Catalan MEPs, Antoni Comin and Clara Ponsati - of their immunity. This step paved the way for possible extradition to Spain, as Madrid reissued arrest warrants for the politicians in 2019.
