Spain to Respect Verdicts of Italian Courts on Puigdemont – Government
Spain to Respect Verdicts of Italian Courts on Puigdemont – Government
MADRID (Sputnik) – The Spanish government has expressed its readiness to respect future verdicts of Italian courts on former head of the Catalan government
On late Thursday, El Confidencial news outlet reported about Puigdemont's detention on Sardinia at the request of the Supreme Court of Spain. Later, Italian police confirmed to Sputnik the detention of the politician.The former Catalan official had been arrested by Italian authorities shortly after his arrival in Sardinia, where he was expected to partake in a folk festival and later visit with residents of the Alghero town. Incidentally, the town shares cultural ties with Catalonia.Puigdemont has been hiding from the Spanish justice since 2017 when he organized a referendum on Catalan independence that was claimed illegal and void by Madrid. Although a previous extradition effort was voided by a Belgian judge, the Spanish court reissued an arrest warrant for Puigdemont in late 2019.
Spain to Respect Verdicts of Italian Courts on Puigdemont – Government

FILE PHOTO: Catalan MEP Carles Puigdemont gestures during a joint news conference with Catalan MEPs Antoni Comin and Clara Ponsati regarding their immunity at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium June 3, 2021.
MADRID (Sputnik) – The Spanish government has expressed its readiness to respect future verdicts of Italian courts on former head of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont.
On late Thursday, El Confidencial news outlet reported about Puigdemont's detention on Sardinia at the request of the Supreme Court of Spain. Later, Italian police confirmed to Sputnik the detention of the politician.

"The detention of Mr. Puigdemont is in line with the legal procedure that is used toward any EU citizen, who must appear before the court," the Spanish cabinet said.

"The Spanish government expresses respect to decisions of the Italian authorities and verdicts of courts – as it has always done when it came to Spanish and EU courts that delivered verdicts on legal proceedings toward Puigdemont."

The former Catalan official had been arrested by Italian authorities shortly after his arrival in Sardinia, where he was expected to partake in a folk festival and later visit with residents of the Alghero town. Incidentally, the town shares cultural ties with Catalonia.
Puigdemont has been hiding from the Spanish justice since 2017 when he organized a referendum on Catalan independence that was claimed illegal and void by Madrid. Although a previous extradition effort was voided by a Belgian judge, the Spanish court reissued an arrest warrant for Puigdemont in late 2019.
