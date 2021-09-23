Italian Authorities Arrest Ex-Catalan Head Carles Puigdemont, Spanish Media Reveals

The detainment took place by virtue of the international search and arrest order issued by the Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena, instructor of the criminal case related to the Catalan sovereign process.Puigdemont has been a fugitive of the Spanish justice system since the Fall of 2017 and fled to Belgium after declaring Catalonia's independence from Madrid — following an illegal referendum on secession.A German court extradited Puigdemont to Spain in December of last year, where he faced charges of misuse of public funds — freeing him of a more grave charge of rebellion.On Monday, Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 Catalan separatist leaders of sedition, with disobedience and misuse of public funds. The 12 Catalan leaders have been sentenced to prison terms of up to 13 years for leading the region’s failed secession push.
wtfud
All these Mafioso running drugs, prostitution and other rackets and yet, these Italians arrest this Catalan dude. The EU is KAPUT.
Italian authorities have issued a fresh European arrest against Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan President.
The detainment took place by virtue of the international search and arrest order issued by the Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena, instructor of the criminal case related to the Catalan sovereign process.
Puigdemont has been a fugitive of the Spanish justice system since the Fall of 2017 and fled to Belgium after declaring Catalonia's independence from Madrid — following an illegal referendum on secession.
A German court extradited Puigdemont to Spain in December of last year, where he faced charges of misuse of public funds — freeing him of a more grave charge of rebellion.
On Monday, Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 Catalan separatist leaders of sedition, with disobedience and misuse of public funds.
The 12 Catalan leaders have been sentenced to prison terms of up to 13 years for leading the region’s failed secession push.