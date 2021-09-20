https://sputniknews.com/20210920/musk-adds-another-joke-to-joe-bidens-sleepy-issue-when-asked-about-inspiration4-flight-1089223906.html
Musk Adds Another Joke to Joe Biden's 'Sleepy' Issue, When Asked About 'Inspiration4' Flight
Musk Adds Another Joke to Joe Biden’s ‘Sleepy’ Issue, When Asked About ‘Inspiration4’ Flight
Musk Adds Another Joke to Biden’s ‘Sleepy’ Issue, When Asked About ‘Inspiration4’ Flight
2021-09-20
2021-09-20T03:45+0000
2021-09-20T03:45+0000
Tech billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a crack about US President Joe Biden's sleeping habits on Sunday when asked why the US leader hasn’t yet congratulated him for the successful mission.When a Twitter user questioned why Biden “has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude,” the tech entrepreneur provided a short explanation.Musk apparently referred to the recent incident during Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, where the US president was seen with his eyes shut for nearly 30 seconds as Bennett was touting a warm relationship between the two countries.SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, with the billionaire and three others on board, landed off the coast of Florida on 19 September. The commercially-crewed spaceship was launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 15 September on a Falcon 9 rocket.The mission was, in part, to raise $200 million in donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, which specializes in the treatment of childhood diseases, including cancer. It is the medical facility in which one of the crew members, Hayley Arceneaux, was cured of bone cancer as a child.The mission raised $160.2 million by Saturday, but Musk announced that he would contribute $50 million personally, raising the amount to $210 million.
