Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/watch-spacex-capsule-with-all-civilian-crew-splashes-down-in-atlantic-1089199458.html
Watch: SpaceX Capsule With All-Civilian Crew Splashes Down in Atlantic
Watch: SpaceX Capsule With All-Civilian Crew Splashes Down in Atlantic
SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday with the Crew Dragon capsule on top, manned exclusively by civilians. The launch took place as part of the... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T23:14+0000
2021-09-18T23:43+0000
spacex
us
space
space tourism
crew dragon spacecraft
crew dragon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089200228_0:55:3073:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_e28e770c07ba74083749a83e505a690c.jpg
The Crew Dragon spaceship, with a non-professional crew, splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Florida, completing its three-day orbital mission.Elon Musk's company announced the historic splashdown in a live broadcast also streamed to Twitter.According to the mission statement, the return took place normally and without incident. The crew is in good condition and is being evacuated from the capsule.A non-professional crew consisting of two women and two men conducted scientific work in orbit for three days, took part in direct communication sessions with the Earth several times and enjoyed the views of the planet from an orbit of an altitude of about 575 kilometers, considerably higher than the International Space Station.The Crew Dragon spacecraft was upgraded specifically for tourist flights and is equipped with a transparent dome that provides a panoramic view.Prior to the splashdown, SpaceX reported that for the first time a ship and crew would return to Earth on the Atlantic Ocean, as previously all manned Crew Dragon missions splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California.Inspiration4's mission is said to be primarily charitable, raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which specializes in childhood cancer. All four places on the ship were paid for - without disclosing the amount - by billionaire Jared Isaacman, 38, who owns a popular payment service sold to restaurants and hotels called Shift4 Payments.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089200228_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55f8046276501124ba80506a1c478c60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spacex, us, space, space tourism, crew dragon spacecraft, crew dragon

Watch: SpaceX Capsule With All-Civilian Crew Splashes Down in Atlantic

23:14 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 23:43 GMT 18.09.2021)
© REUTERS / STEVE NESIUSThe Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 15, 2021.
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / STEVE NESIUS
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Writer
All materialsWrite to the author
SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday with the Crew Dragon capsule on top, manned exclusively by civilians. The launch took place as part of the Inspiration4 program, the first fully commercial civilian astronaut mission in orbit.
The Crew Dragon spaceship, with a non-professional crew, splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Florida, completing its three-day orbital mission.
Elon Musk's company announced the historic splashdown in a live broadcast also streamed to Twitter.
According to the mission statement, the return took place normally and without incident. The crew is in good condition and is being evacuated from the capsule.
A non-professional crew consisting of two women and two men conducted scientific work in orbit for three days, took part in direct communication sessions with the Earth several times and enjoyed the views of the planet from an orbit of an altitude of about 575 kilometers, considerably higher than the International Space Station.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft was upgraded specifically for tourist flights and is equipped with a transparent dome that provides a panoramic view.
Prior to the splashdown, SpaceX reported that for the first time a ship and crew would return to Earth on the Atlantic Ocean, as previously all manned Crew Dragon missions splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California.
Inspiration4's mission is said to be primarily charitable, raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which specializes in childhood cancer. All four places on the ship were paid for - without disclosing the amount - by billionaire Jared Isaacman, 38, who owns a popular payment service sold to restaurants and hotels called Shift4 Payments.
470000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayFrance’s FM Says Aware of UK's ‘Permanent Opportunism’, Calls BoJo ‘Fifth Wheel’ in AUKUS
YesterdayMayor of Johannesburg Killed in Car Accident - Reports
YesterdayPython Falls From Rooftop in Australia After House Sheathed From Snakes - Photos
YesterdayWatch: SpaceX Capsule With All-Civilian Crew Splashes Down in Atlantic
YesterdayReport: Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Was Killed by Weaponized Robot in Long-Planned Operation
YesterdayFour Arrested at Justice for J6 Rally, No Clashes With Counterprotesters
YesterdayAfghan Human Rights Commission Says Unable to Work Due to Taliban Interference
YesterdayFacebook CEO Zuck's Vax Promo Scheme Became 'Cesspool' of Misinformation, Minions Warned
YesterdayUS Air Force Reveals Conditions to Lift Decades-Long Ban on F-22 Raptor Exports
YesterdayOrganiser of 'Justice for J6' Rally in Calls on Protesters to Respect Law Enforcement, Media
YesterdayLion's Den vs Bunch of Kittens: Ex-Trump Press Sec Spicer Sad Because Reporters Treat Psaki Better
YesterdayPolice Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Confronting Armed Suspect
YesterdayUS Man Tells Wacky Story of Russian-Made Mi-17 of 'Secretive Agency' Landing in His Backyard – Video
YesterdayFDA Rejects Pfizer’s Initiative to Offer Booster Jabs After Reports on Vaccine’s Plummeting Efficacy
YesterdayUS Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile, Navy Says
YesterdayFrench Foreign Minister Says Paris Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US
YesterdayVideo: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Stream Across Rio Grande Into US State of Texas
YesterdayPhotos: LA Parents Angered by 'F**k Police', 'F**k Amerikkka' Posters Hung in Classroom
YesterdayLionel Messi’s Contract With Paris Saint-Germain Leaked, Report Says
Yesterday'Cocooning': Biden Team Created a 'Wall' to Guard Him From Unscripted Events, Book Says