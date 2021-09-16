Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Australian Nuclear Subs Will Be Barred From New Zealand's Waters, Arden Says

SpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board
SpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board

00:45 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / STEVE NESIUSThe Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 15, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The SpaceX company has launched the Falcon 9 carrier rocket that will place into orbit the Crew Dragon spaceship with the first-ever fully civilian crew on board.
The launch took place at 00:03 GMT on Thursday from Cape Canaveral, the broadcast of SpaceX showed. Aboard the spaceship were four private passengers, a feat which marked the first mission to space with an all civilian crew.
The lucky travelers included a tech entrepreneur, geoscientists, aerospace data engineer and a physician's assistant. Passengers ranged in age from 29 to 51.
The four-person crew will spend a total of three days in orbit around Earth before ultimately re-entering the atmosphere and making a landing in the Atlantic Ocean.
While the mission itself isn't the first time that civilians have gone into space, it does mark the first time that they have done so without having any professional astronauts onboard.
