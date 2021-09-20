Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/emmy-awards-2021-big-winners-hollywoods-most-hated-man-and-sowhite-controversy-1089228452.html
Emmy Awards 2021: Big Winners, 'Hollywood's Most Hated Man' and #SoWhite Controversy
Emmy Awards 2021: Big Winners, 'Hollywood's Most Hated Man' and #SoWhite Controversy
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made its choice on Sunday, with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ series scoring eight major wins. 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T07:58+0000
2021-09-20T07:58+0000
emmy awards
news
united states
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089227818_0:0:3108:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_03f393c6378f4d926fc7e561b1893ad2.jpg
The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony was a big deal, as expected, and not only because of a handful of prizes went to Britain’s ‘The Crown’ and the Apple TV Plus series ‘Ted Lasso’, but also thanks to the usual controversies surrounding the choice of awardees.Night’s FavouritesThe scandalous drama about the British Royal Family was named the best drama series this year, with its stars Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson taking home prizes for the most favoured lead and supporting roles.The show’s ‘Princess Diana’ Emma Corrin didn’t win the best actress award - after being outstripped by ‘the Queen’ Colman - but still stole the spotlight when arriving at the ceremony in a shining yellow gown and matching bonnet.Though less spectacular in appearance but not in a prize-grabbing was Jason Sudeikis, who took an award for his lead role in ‘Ted Lasso’ that was chosen as a best comedy series in 2021.It was also a big night for ‘Mare of Easttown’ stars, including Kate Winslet, who was named the best actress for her chilling performance as a small town detective.But other big wins - including an award for the best director for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ - were marred with an avalanche of complaints about white privilege and apparent lack of diversity.Hollywood's Most 'Hated Man'?‘The Queen’s Gambit’ director Scott Frank was roasted on Twitter for his “unlimited” speech while accepting the prize. Frank visibly disregarded the 45-second time slot allocated for each of the awardees and simply shrugged off the music signal indicating it was time to leave the stage with an eyebrow-raising “really?” remark.After Frank finally stopped after over two minutes, he was named the most obnoxious Hollywood person – but they don’t give a prize for that.At the same time, many wished that it was Michaela Coel’s short but poignant speech that had lasted longer, as the “I May Destroy You” creator and actress took home an Emmy for writing for a Limited or Anthology Series. Coel dedicated her win to sexual assault survivors.“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain…in a world that entices us to be constantly visible, do not be afraid to disappear for a while and see what comes to you in the silence,” the actress said.#EmmySoWhiteCoel actually made history with her win, being the first Black woman to win an award in the category. However, all major acting trophies still went to white actors this year – despite a record number of nominations for people of colour– prompting a #EmmySoWhite hashtag to trend on Twitter, shortly after the ceremony came to an end.The 2021 Emmys were expected to make a record for wins among black and indigenous people with 49 nominations across all categories, but the majority of them left the ceremony empty-handed, including ‘Pose’ stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, who is also the first transgender actress to be nominated for the award.The late Michael K. Williams, who could have been posthumously awarded for his supporting role in ‘Lovecraft Country’, something many had expected, conceded the win to ‘The Crown’s’ Menzies.Many on social media were left fuming.Overall, it seems that Netflix was still the biggest sensation of the night, nabbing some 44 awards for its series, shows and programmes this year, followed by HBO and HBO Max with only 19 awards total.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089227818_377:0:3108:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_545c494eface9a30b2a2bfe0abe7df06.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmy awards, news, united states, viral

Emmy Awards 2021: Big Winners, 'Hollywood's Most Hated Man' and #SoWhite Controversy

07:58 GMT 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONIThe cast and crew members of comedy series "Ted Lasso" pose for a picture with their awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021
The cast and crew members of comedy series Ted Lasso pose for a picture with their awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences made its choice on Sunday, with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ series scoring eight major wins.
The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony was a big deal, as expected, and not only because of a handful of prizes went to Britain’s ‘The Crown’ and the Apple TV Plus series ‘Ted Lasso’, but also thanks to the usual controversies surrounding the choice of awardees.

Night’s Favourites

The scandalous drama about the British Royal Family was named the best drama series this year, with its stars Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson taking home prizes for the most favoured lead and supporting roles.
The show’s ‘Princess Diana’ Emma Corrin didn’t win the best actress award - after being outstripped by ‘the Queen’ Colman - but still stole the spotlight when arriving at the ceremony in a shining yellow gown and matching bonnet.
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLSCast member Emma Corrin arrives at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for "The Crown" in London, Britain, September 19, 2021
Cast member Emma Corrin arrives at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for The Crown in London, Britain, September 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Cast member Emma Corrin arrives at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for "The Crown" in London, Britain, September 19, 2021
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
Though less spectacular in appearance but not in a prize-grabbing was Jason Sudeikis, who took an award for his lead role in ‘Ted Lasso’ that was chosen as a best comedy series in 2021.
It was also a big night for ‘Mare of Easttown’ stars, including Kate Winslet, who was named the best actress for her chilling performance as a small town detective.
But other big wins - including an award for the best director for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ - were marred with an avalanche of complaints about white privilege and apparent lack of diversity.

Hollywood's Most 'Hated Man'?

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ director Scott Frank was roasted on Twitter for his “unlimited” speech while accepting the prize. Frank visibly disregarded the 45-second time slot allocated for each of the awardees and simply shrugged off the music signal indicating it was time to leave the stage with an eyebrow-raising “really?” remark.
After Frank finally stopped after over two minutes, he was named the most obnoxious Hollywood person – but they don’t give a prize for that.
At the same time, many wished that it was Michaela Coel’s short but poignant speech that had lasted longer, as the “I May Destroy You” creator and actress took home an Emmy for writing for a Limited or Anthology Series. Coel dedicated her win to sexual assault survivors.
“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain…in a world that entices us to be constantly visible, do not be afraid to disappear for a while and see what comes to you in the silence,” the actress said.

#EmmySoWhite

Coel actually made history with her win, being the first Black woman to win an award in the category. However, all major acting trophies still went to white actors this year – despite a record number of nominations for people of colour– prompting a #EmmySoWhite hashtag to trend on Twitter, shortly after the ceremony came to an end.
The 2021 Emmys were expected to make a record for wins among black and indigenous people with 49 nominations across all categories, but the majority of them left the ceremony empty-handed, including ‘Pose’ stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, who is also the first transgender actress to be nominated for the award.
The late Michael K. Williams, who could have been posthumously awarded for his supporting role in ‘Lovecraft Country’, something many had expected, conceded the win to ‘The Crown’s’ Menzies.
Many on social media were left fuming.
Overall, it seems that Netflix was still the biggest sensation of the night, nabbing some 44 awards for its series, shows and programmes this year, followed by HBO and HBO Max with only 19 awards total.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:38 GMTVolcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations
08:06 GMTMen Sleep Worse During Waxing Moon, Women Unaffected – Study
07:58 GMTEmmy Awards 2021: Big Winners, 'Hollywood's Most Hated Man' and #SoWhite Controversy
07:30 GMTIndia: Uproar Over Arrest of BJP's Kirit Somaiya in Maharashtra For Accusing Minister of Corruption
07:10 GMTFinnish PM Embroiled in Product Placement Controversy Over Instagram Story
07:05 GMTEight Killed as Gunman Goes on a Shooting Spree at Russia's Perm University
06:27 GMTCanada Set to Deliver Verdict in Testy Vote as PM’s Cakewalk Becomes Nail-Biter
06:17 GMTTaliban Order Women Working in Kabul to Stay at Home, Interim Mayor Says
06:12 GMTSweden Raises Taxes to Finance Largest Military Investment in Modern Times
06:01 GMTBoJo Vows UK’s ‘Ineradicable’ Love of France in Bid to Mend Fences Amid Diplomatic Row Over AUKUS
06:00 GMTBritain Considers Offering Loans to Energy Firms Amid Dramatic Hike in Gas Prices - Report
05:29 GMTRussia’s Ruling Party Ahead in Parliamentary Vote With Over 48%, Election Commission Says
04:34 GMTLive Updates: UK PM Johnson to Push Joe Biden to Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban With US
04:30 GMTNot in the Mood: Golden Retriever Does Not Want to Cuddle
04:28 GMTChinese Observers Give Positive Assessment of Russian State Duma Election
03:45 GMTMusk Adds Another Joke to Joe Biden’s ‘Sleepy’ Issue, When Asked About ‘Inspiration4’ Flight
03:16 GMTKhamenei Appoints New Head of Iranian Air Force
03:16 GMTWait, Again? New Photo of Trudeau Wearing Blackface Emerges on Social Media
02:41 GMT‘Duty of Care’: Texas Doctor Performs Abortion Past 6-Week Law to Protest State’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’
02:02 GMT'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report