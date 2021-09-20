Check Out Winners of 73rd Emmy Awards
01:48 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 02:21 GMT 20.09.2021)
A "limited audience of nominees and their guests" were allowed to attend the ceremony in real life, after last year's Emmys were held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, paying tribute to the best television programs today.
"Game of Thrones" actress Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, who starred in "Ted Lasso", won Emmies for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Jason Sudeikis took the award for Outstanding Lead Actor.
"Ted Lasso" is considered one of the top favorites for this year's ceremony. The series tells the story of an American football coach (played by Sudeikis) who moves to the UK to lead a troubled team playing European football, which is new to him.
Jason Sudeikis wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/x6ukU59KBV— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 20, 2021
American Horror Story's star, Evan Peters, took an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for crime drama "Mare of Easttown," where he played alongside Hollywood star Kate Winslet as the title character.
Julianne Nicholson also won the award for Best-Supporting Actress for the same TV series.
Gillian Anderson won for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The Crown", where she plays ex-British prime minister Margaret Tacher.
"So first I want to say thank you to Peter Morgan for creating this role and to Netflix for everything. Everything," the actress stated.
It is the second Emmy for Anderson, who won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role of FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, back in 1997.
24 years later, The Crown's Gillian Anderson wins her second Emmy! pic.twitter.com/jwnDWsONGX— Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2021
Her colleague on the set, Tobias Menzies, won Best Supporting Actor. He played Prince Phillip in the series.
"The Crown" also took another two awards for Outstanding Directing for a Drama and Outstanding Writing in a Drama.
The award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series went to HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", surpassing other nominees, including Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah.
"Saturday Night Live" took the award for 'Variety Sketch Series'.
#SNL wins for variety sketch series at the #Emmys https://t.co/SoemTXjvIZ pic.twitter.com/tiIoLTPVG7— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2021
A writing Emmy for a comedy series went to "Hacks", with its director Lucia Aniello also winning the award for her job. And this year's Outstanding Lead Actress award was taken by "Hacks" star Jean Smart.
Jean Smart wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/ltoRv2LkXh— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 20, 2021
Is that a standing ovation for Jean Smart? Why, yes. Yes, it is. ❤️ #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/R2JZPpgNB5— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
"RuPaul's Drag Race" was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.
Debbie Allen, who previously served on the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, obtained the Governors Award on Sunday. Allen has been nominated for an Emmy Award 20 times in her career, winning five awards.
She was also awarded a Golden Globe Award and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Debbie Allen is 71.— Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) September 20, 2021
SEVENTY ONE pic.twitter.com/FlU5z6KTKJ
The Emmy for directing for a limited or anthology series or movie went to Scott Frank for "The Queen's Gambit."