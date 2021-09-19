https://sputniknews.com/20210919/streaming-giant-netflix-tipped-to-score-big-time-at-live-2021-primetime-emmy-awards-1089212482.html

Streaming Giant Netflix Tipped to Score Big Time at Live 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

Last year’s annual presentation for outstanding achievement on TV in the United States was largely a virtual one thanks to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. But... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International

Downtown Los Angeles is geared up to host the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, with a much-anticipated return to the Microsoft Theater on Sunday. Stars of the television screen and fans are in a flurry of anticipation ahead of the annual event, which is being held before a live - albeit slimmed-down - audience amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the guest list reportedly featuring around 500 nominees.Last year’s show was partially virtual because of the health crisis. However, all those attending this time have been asked to show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Television Academy. Netflix’s Year? Black actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer has been chosen to host the show where streaming platform Netflix is tipped to outshine its competitors. 'The Crown', the channel's drama chronicling the reign of the British Queen, is a strong favourite to win Best Drama. The show’s fourth season offered viewers a glimpse of the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales. Seven members of the cast have been nominated for awards including Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) for Best Actor and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) and Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II) for Best Actress. Nominees for Best Actress in a supporting role include Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The most popular streaming service in the world has yet to win television’s equivalent of the Oscars. Netflix also stands a good chance to win the Limited Series section for 'The Queen’s Gambit', a show about a gifted chess prodigy, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. 'The Queen’s Gambit' has received 18 nominations. Echoing these sentiments, IndieWire’s TV awards editor Libby Hill predicted that “this is Netflix’s year”. Hot-Tipped 2021 Winners Battling it out for the Best Drama Series award with the British royals saga will be the Star Wars action show on Disney+, 'The Mandalorian'. Both shows have received 24 Emmy nominations. Marvel's 'WandaVision', an American television miniseries from streaming service Disney+ and based on Marvel Comics, is not far behind, having received 23 nominations, including one for the song 'Agatha All Along'. 'The Handmaid's Tale', Hulu's dystopian show created by Bruce Miller and based on the 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, is set to face off against 'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian'.'Pose', a drama series about New York's African-American and Latino LGBTQ underground ballroom culture scene in the Eighties is believed to have the best shot at upsetting one of the hot-tipped winners. Apple’s streaming service may also be about to scoop its first major Emmy award with 'Ted Lasso' - a favorite in the comedy category. The show's star, actor Jason Sudeikis, has been nominated for a number of Emmys, including for Best Writing and Best Actor in a comedy series for the hilarious portrayal of the tribulations of an American football coach handed control of an English football team. Also vying for Best Comedy is the HBO Max series 'Hacks', starring Jean Smart. Besides Marvel superhero show 'WandaVision' on Disney+, the Limited Series category also features HBO’s detective drama 'Mare of Easttown', starring Kate Winslet, and British series 'I May Destroy You'.

