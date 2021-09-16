Registration was successful!
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/live-updates-csto-leaders-to-discuss-situation-in-afghanistan-its-impact-on-blocs-security-1089116096.html
Live Updates: CSTO Leaders to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Its Impact on Bloc's Security
Live Updates: CSTO Leaders to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Its Impact on Bloc's Security
The recent developments in Afghanistan are still in the limelight. Will the newly-created Afghan government be able to handle all the issues that emerged after... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
CSTO holds Unbreakable Brotherhood 2015 military exercise in Armenia
CSTO holds Unbreakable Brotherhood 2015 military exercise in Armenia - Sputnik International

Live Updates: CSTO Leaders to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Its Impact on Bloc's Security

05:44 GMT 16.09.2021
Subscribe
The recent developments in Afghanistan are still in the limelight. Will the newly-created Afghan government be able to handle all the issues that emerged after the US withdrawal? What is the West's stance on further interaction with the Taliban*? Check out Sputnik's live updates to keep in touch with the latest news on Afghanistan.
It has been more than a month since the Taliban seized Afghanistan's capital Kabul and declared the nearly twenty-year war in the country over.
On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul Airport, bringing an end to the American presence in Afghanistan. On 6 September, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of Afghanistan's 34 provinces not under their control. Following the fall of the defiant province, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has once again been criticised for its handling of the Afghanistan crisis. The student activist organisation, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL), said in a statement on 15 September that Biden is using the situation in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic to score political points rather than solve those issues.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
New firstOld first
06:04 GMT 16.09.2021
China's Xi to Address CSTO as Afghanistan Tops Agenda
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will address his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) via video conference, Xinhua reported on 16 September, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
CSTO will convene in Dushanbe later in the day and will be followed by a SCO summit on 17 September. Afghanistan is expected to be among the most pressing topics.
05:46 GMT 16.09.2021
CSTO Leaders to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Its Impact on Bloc Security
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - The Collective Security Treaty Organisation's (CSTO) supreme body - the Collective Security Council (CSC) - will meet Thursday in Dushanbe.

The agenda will focus on the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the countries participating in the military-political bloc.

The meeting of the CSTO leaders will be chaired by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The event will also be attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that in connection with COVID-19 cases among people close to him, he must self isolate, therefore he will attend the meeting via video link.
05:45 GMT 16.09.2021
Taliban Will Need Int'l Assistance in Case of Humanitarian Crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's interim government, formed by the Taliban movement (recognised as terrorist, banned in Russia), will need international assistance in the event of a humanitarian crisis in the country, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said.


"The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan and if they can sort of now work towards an inclusive government, get all the factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years. But if it goes wrong and which is what we are really worried about, it could go to chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem," Khan told CNN.
He said the Taliban are looking for international assistance to avoid a crisis.
300000
