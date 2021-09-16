Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/several-rockets-reportedly-hit-kabul-could-strike-power-plant-1089135590.html
Several Rockets Reportedly Hit Kabul, Could Have Struck Power Plant
Several Rockets Reportedly Hit Kabul, Could Have Struck Power Plant
So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the rocket strike. 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T16:24+0000
2021-09-16T17:17+0000
afghanistan
kabul
asia & pacific
afghanistan
rockets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088839693_0:260:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_ac4eea36cdcf1517aaf1dbee45a710c5.jpg
Several rockets hit Khair Khāna neighbourhood in Kabul, according to Aamaj News agency. The outlet suggested that the incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the missiles may have hit the Chamtalah electric substation.So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.The situation in Afghanistan has remained tense since the Taliban* in August seized most of the country’s provinces and captured Kabul, while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Later that month, the US military left Kabul Airport, bringing an end to the American presence in Afghanistan after a 20-year military campaign.*Taliban is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries
Terrorist groups vying for power 😂😂😂
0
I wouldn’t doubt that it was Biden’s Taliban that did it.
0
2
kabul
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088839693_141:0:2362:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_fd742b67253b9b165b913fa11f716cee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kabul, asia & pacific, afghanistan, rockets

Several Rockets Reportedly Hit Kabul, Could Have Struck Power Plant

16:24 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 16.09.2021)
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYA general view of the city of Kabul
A general view of the city of Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the rocket strike.
Several rockets hit Khair Khāna neighbourhood in Kabul, according to Aamaj News agency. The outlet suggested that the incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the missiles may have hit the Chamtalah electric substation.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The situation in Afghanistan has remained tense since the Taliban* in August seized most of the country’s provinces and captured Kabul, while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Later that month, the US military left Kabul Airport, bringing an end to the American presence in Afghanistan after a 20-year military campaign.
*Taliban is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries
1131100
Discuss
Popular comments
Terrorist groups vying for power 😂😂😂
Proof Reader Critic 😂
16 September, 20:20 GMT
000000
I wouldn’t doubt that it was Biden’s Taliban that did it.
Preterist-ADSeventy
16 September, 20:24 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:37 GMTUS Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
16:49 GMTYoung Chinese Student Recounts Panicked Escape From Dormitory During Earthquake
16:41 GMTUnexpected Reason Why Manchester United Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo Swapped Mansions in England
16:39 GMTPiers Morgan to Headline News UK's Copycat Rival to RT and GB News Next Year
16:30 GMTBread and Circuses! Adorable Quokka Enjoys Juggling Show
16:24 GMTSeveral Rockets Reportedly Hit Kabul, Could Have Struck Power Plant
16:09 GMTTrump Says Americans Won’t ‘Have a Country Left in Three Years’
15:46 GMTIraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront
15:36 GMTPentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites
15:27 GMTRuckus Over AUKUS
15:26 GMTUS Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities
15:23 GMTRussian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights
15:17 GMTSyrian Kurdish Leader Discussed Turkish Attacks During Moscow Visit, SDC Says
15:07 GMTEU Commission Chief Announces Launch of Competitor to China’s Belt and Road
14:51 GMTEU Not Informed About New US, UK & Australia Alliance, Plans ‘to Assess Implications’
14:48 GMT'BJP's Politics Behind 96% Jump in Communal Riots in India', Says Opposition Congress
14:46 GMT‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?
14:34 GMTSouth African Child Maintenance Payments Delayed by Ransomware Attack
14:34 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
14:29 GMTIs the Age of the Car Over as Politicians Around Europe Declare War on the Motorist?