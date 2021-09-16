Several Rockets Reportedly Hit Kabul, Could Have Struck Power Plant

Several rockets hit Khair Khāna neighbourhood in Kabul, according to Aamaj News agency. The outlet suggested that the incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the missiles may have hit the Chamtalah electric substation.So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.The situation in Afghanistan has remained tense since the Taliban* in August seized most of the country’s provinces and captured Kabul, while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Later that month, the US military left Kabul Airport, bringing an end to the American presence in Afghanistan after a 20-year military campaign.*Taliban is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries
Proof Reader Critic 😂
Terrorist groups vying for power 😂😂😂
Preterist-ADSeventy
I wouldn’t doubt that it was Biden’s Taliban that did it.
So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the rocket strike.
