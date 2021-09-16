Registration was successful!
07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
Taliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Taliban interim government intends to build good relations with the international community through diplomacy, spokesperson Zabihullah...
"We want to build good relations with the international community through diplomacy. The interests of Afghanistan are also the interests of the international community. The stability of Afghanistan is important for the world," the representative said.Mujahid called upon the world community to unfreeze financial assets of Afghanistan, adding that the current government was "just interim."In addition, Mujahid recalled "historically good relations" between Afghanistan and Japan and called on Tokyo to support the country.The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On 6 September, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir. The next day, the organisation announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
asia, world, japan, afghanistan, news

Taliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says

07:38 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / West Asia News AgencyTaliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021
Taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / West Asia News Agency
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Taliban interim government intends to build good relations with the international community through diplomacy, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Japanese NHK TV channel.
"We want to build good relations with the international community through diplomacy. The interests of Afghanistan are also the interests of the international community. The stability of Afghanistan is important for the world," the representative said.
Mujahid called upon the world community to unfreeze financial assets of Afghanistan, adding that the current government was "just interim."
"We have been negotiating with a view to involve more people in forming a comprehensive government," the Taliban spokesman stated.
In addition, Mujahid recalled "historically good relations" between Afghanistan and Japan and called on Tokyo to support the country.
The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on 15 August. On 31 August, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On 6 September, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir. The next day, the organisation announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
