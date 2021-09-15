Registration was successful!
Biden Dismisses Reports of Chinese President Xi Turning Down Their Meeting While Beijing Keeps Mum
Biden Dismisses Reports of Chinese President Xi Turning Down Their Meeting While Beijing Keeps Mum
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
Earlier in the day, a report by the Financial Times suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping had never responded to Joe Biden's invitation to a bilateral summit between the two leaders. Beijing has not commented on the report.
US President Joe Biden told journalists that reports about Xi Jinping allegedly ignoring his invitation to a one-on-one meeting were false.

"Not true", Biden said when asked about reports that Xi had refused to meet with him, and whether the US president was disappointed about it.

The Financial Times earlier reported that Xi did not accept Biden's proposal for a bilateral summit between the two leaders, which was rolled out by the US president during their 90-minute phone call on 10 September.
Beijing has offered no comments on the report.
The White House said that the call was a "test" of the Chinese leader's will to break an impasse in the US-Chinese relations, especially in light of little progress made during recent diplomatic engagements between the two countries.
A gingerbread heart of Chinese IT giant HUAWEI is pictured at a two-day party convention of Bavaria's Christian Social Union party (CSU) in Nuremberg, Germany, September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei’s New Song Marks One Year of US Ban
12:39 GMT
The bilateral relations leave a lot to be desired, with Washington taking a hard stance against Beijing, slamming it for alleged human rights violations of the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province, imposing restrictions on the sale of US-made technologies to China's tech giant Huawei, and reportedly assembling defence groups with other countries in an apparent bid to counter the Asian nation.
