International

'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei’s New Song Marks One Year of US Ban
'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei's New Song Marks One Year of US Ban
On 15 September last year, the US officially cut off Chinese telecom giant Huawei from all its suppliers of chips and products as per former President Donald...
To mark the one-year anniversary of a ban of US operations with Chinese companies, including Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant has launched the inspiring song "Shine Your Diamond Heart", which talks of its survival during tough times and rising above all setbacks. Written and sung by American singer Madilyn Bailey, the song reflects upon the years of pressure that Huawei has faced, and how perseverance has kept them going amid the ban in the US. The song showcases a science student and a ballet dancer with hearing problems, overcoming all social pressures, bullying, and criticism -- and shining out bright like a diamond while honing their unique talents.The song also pays tribute to all the brave individuals who have experienced similar situations in their lives and exhorts them to “press forward under pressure”, persevere, and emerge victoriously.
it and telecom, song, us, ban, china, ban, huawei, inspire, ban, song, telecom, us-china relations, inspiration, inspirational, hit song, huawei, telecom, huawei, telecom market, huawei mobile services (hms)

'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei’s New Song Marks One Year of US Ban

12:39 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 15.09.2021)
© REUTERS / WOLFGANG RATTAYA gingerbread heart of Chinese IT giant HUAWEI is pictured at a two-day party convention of Bavaria's Christian Social Union party (CSU) in Nuremberg, Germany, September 11, 2021.
A gingerbread heart of Chinese IT giant HUAWEI is pictured at a two-day party convention of Bavaria's Christian Social Union party (CSU) in Nuremberg, Germany, September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / WOLFGANG RATTAY
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
On 15 September last year, the US officially cut off Chinese telecom giant Huawei from all its suppliers of chips and products as per former President Donald Trump’s order in view of national security concerns. The order barred many US companies such as Google and ARM from doing business with Huawei.
To mark the one-year anniversary of a ban of US operations with Chinese companies, including Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant has launched the inspiring song "Shine Your Diamond Heart", which talks of its survival during tough times and rising above all setbacks.
Written and sung by American singer Madilyn Bailey, the song reflects upon the years of pressure that Huawei has faced, and how perseverance has kept them going amid the ban in the US.
The song showcases a science student and a ballet dancer with hearing problems, overcoming all social pressures, bullying, and criticism -- and shining out bright like a diamond while honing their unique talents.
The song also pays tribute to all the brave individuals who have experienced similar situations in their lives and exhorts them to “press forward under pressure”, persevere, and emerge victoriously.

“I took all the sticks and stones, all the blows and bricks they throw. Everything that ever gave me scars. All the hurt and bridges burned. Every word and lesson learned, and turned it into art, and in time built a diamond heart,” denotes the excerpts from the song.

'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei's New Song Marks One Year of US Ban
