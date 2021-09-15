Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/biden-to-announce-new-deal-on-defence-tech-information-sharing-with-uk-australia-1089098636.html
Biden to Announce New Defence Deal With UK, Australia Apparently to Counter China
Biden to Announce New Defence Deal With UK, Australia Apparently to Counter China
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Later on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden is set to announce later a new working group with the UK and Australia to share advanced...
The group, to be known by the acronym AUUKUS representing the three countries, will make it easier for three-way sharing of information and know-how in key technological areas like artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems, and long-range strike capabilities, a White House official and a congressional staffer told Politico.There will be a nuclear element to the pact in which the United States and the United Kingdom share their knowledge of how to maintain nuclear-defence infrastructure, one of the sources said.While there was nothing explicitly mentioning China in the deal, the subtext of the announcement was that this was another move by western allies to push back against China's rise in the military and technology arenas, Politico observed.Biden is to announce the deal in a 5:00 p.m. ET (21:00 GMT) address on Wednesday.Later this month, the White House will host its first Quad leaders meeting, bringing Biden together with the prime ministers of Australia, India, and Japan in an alliance similarly contrived to counter China.
news, world, us, australia, defence, uk

Biden to Announce New Defence Deal With UK, Australia Apparently to Counter China

13:50 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 15.09.2021)
© Flickr / Official U.S. Navy Page NATO’s Standing Naval Forces arrived in Scotland over the past two days to participate in a major UK-led military exercise, set to take place until April 24, the alliance said Saturday
NATO’s Standing Naval Forces arrived in Scotland over the past two days to participate in a major UK-led military exercise, set to take place until April 24, the alliance said Saturday - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© Flickr / Official U.S. Navy Page
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Later on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden is set to announce later a new working group with the UK and Australia to share advanced technologies in a thinly veiled bid to counter China, the news outlet Politico reported citing sources.
The group, to be known by the acronym AUUKUS representing the three countries, will make it easier for three-way sharing of information and know-how in key technological areas like artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems, and long-range strike capabilities, a White House official and a congressional staffer told Politico.
There will be a nuclear element to the pact in which the United States and the United Kingdom share their knowledge of how to maintain nuclear-defence infrastructure, one of the sources said.
While there was nothing explicitly mentioning China in the deal, the subtext of the announcement was that this was another move by western allies to push back against China's rise in the military and technology arenas, Politico observed.
Northrop Grumman Corporation - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2016
US, UK Defence Contractors to Enhance Submarine Detection Technology
13 June 2016, 18:55 GMT
Biden is to announce the deal in a 5:00 p.m. ET (21:00 GMT) address on Wednesday.
Later this month, the White House will host its first Quad leaders meeting, bringing Biden together with the prime ministers of Australia, India, and Japan in an alliance similarly contrived to counter China.
