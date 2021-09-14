https://sputniknews.com/20210914/exclusive-us-open-winner-medvedev-talks-taking-top-tennis-ranking-being-congratulated-by-putin-1089046317.html

EXCLUSIVE: US Open Winner Medvedev Talks Taking Top Tennis Ranking, Being Congratulated by Putin

EXCLUSIVE: US Open Winner Medvedev Talks Taking Top Tennis Ranking, Being Congratulated by Putin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev shared with Sputnik after winning the 2021 US Open that he feels it is possible to become the... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-14T00:19+0000

2021-09-14T00:19+0000

2021-09-14T00:18+0000

us

sport

tennis

interview

grand slam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089027861_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d9c80541b5d198c4676b0aa60b9ed2b3.jpg

On Sunday, Medvedev beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in straight sets, becoming the winner of the 2021 US Open men’s final.Medvedev outplayed the Serbian world number one 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at the Flushing Meadows tournament, denying Djokovic a record-breaking 21st major men’s singles title that would have seen him clinch the first calendar-year Grand Slam in decades.The Sunday win proved to be the first Grand Slam victory for 25-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic in February of this year at the Australian Open final. The Russian tennis player appeared in his third Grand Slam final on Sunday.Djokovic was trying to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam with the goal of winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open this year, a feat which has not been accomplished since Australia’s Rod Laver in 1969.In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, the Russian champ talked about winning his first Grand Slam against top-seeded player Novak Djokovic.'Possible' to Become World's Number One Tennis Player"This is possible," he said when asked if it was possible to become number one in the world. "I must keep working and try to achieve it in the next year or when the opportunity arises."When asked what is his biggest fear regarding tennis, Medvedev said, "probably it is already gone."He said he is not talking about the results, because the results can be different."You can sometimes lose in the first round, sometimes win a tournament, the main thing is to try your best and try to work on yourself," he said.Putin's Congratulations on US Open Win 'Adds Happiness to Victory'Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Medvedev on his victory at the US Open, noting his high class and perseverance in achieving the goal. Putin wished Medvedev health, good luck and continued success in life as well as in sport.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/russias-daniil-medvedev-wins-us-open-in-defeat-over-top-seeded-novak-djokovic-1089017553.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, sport, tennis, interview, grand slam