EXCLUSIVE: US Open Winner Medvedev Talks Taking Top Tennis Ranking, Being Congratulated by Putin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev shared with Sputnik after winning the 2021 US Open that he feels it is possible to become the world's number one tennis player.
On Sunday, Medvedev beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in straight sets, becoming the winner of the 2021 US Open men’s final.
Medvedev outplayed the Serbian world number one 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at the Flushing Meadows tournament, denying Djokovic a record-breaking 21st major men’s singles title that would have seen him clinch the first calendar-year Grand Slam in decades.
The Sunday win proved to be the first Grand Slam victory for 25-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic in February of this year at the Australian Open final. The Russian tennis player appeared in his third Grand Slam final on Sunday.
Djokovic was trying to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam with the goal of winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open this year, a feat which has not been accomplished since Australia’s Rod Laver in 1969.
In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, the Russian champ talked about winning his first Grand Slam against top-seeded player Novak Djokovic.
'Possible' to Become World's Number One Tennis Player
"This is possible," he said when asked if it was possible to become number one in the world. "I must keep working and try to achieve it in the next year or when the opportunity arises."
When asked what is his biggest fear regarding tennis, Medvedev said, "probably it is already gone."
"Many things that I dreamed of have come true," he said. "Therefore, if this can be called fear, but to be honest it is not fear, it is that at some point I will probably stop driving myself forward. This is the most dangerous thing. But it’s not fear. I'm confident in myself. I know what I want, so I'm sure I won't stop.
He said he is not talking about the results, because the results can be different.
"You can sometimes lose in the first round, sometimes win a tournament, the main thing is to try your best and try to work on yourself," he said.
Putin's Congratulations on US Open Win 'Adds Happiness to Victory'
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Medvedev on his victory at the US Open, noting his high class and perseverance in achieving the goal. Putin wished Medvedev health, good luck and continued success in life as well as in sport.
"Of course, it was, on one hand, unexpected," Medvedev said. "Yes, you understand that you won the Grand Slam title, it's a serious matter. You are overwhelmed with joy anyway, but the fact that the president congratulated me, it just adds more happiness to victory. Of course, it is very important. And the right people sent the telegram right away, so I probably saw it before anyone else," Medvedev said, noting that he received the telegram from Putin this morning. "I am very pleased that the president and the government, in general, follow the results of the athletes. And I am very glad that it did not go unnoticed, so it was really pleasant."