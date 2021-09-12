Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Israeli Forces Unleash Retaliatory Airstrikes in Gaza Strip

Russia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic
The top-seeded Serbian tennis player had been in the run to score his 21st major title, a move that would have also cemented the first calender-year sweep in...
us open
Russia's Daniil Medvedev became the 2021 US Open men's champion on Sunday after having defeated top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic in three straight sets.Over the span of nearly two hours, the Russian player, who is currently ranked number two in the sport, outplayed the Serbian athlete and claimed the highly-coveted win with scores of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.The win marks the very first US Open win for the 25-year-old since 2017, when he took the trophy in the grand slam for the men's doubles tournament.As for Djokovic, the loss did away with a years' worth of effort in attempting to successfully sweep all four major tennis tournaments. The Serbian player, known for his comebacks, would have been the first man since 1969 to have taken the Australian, French, Wimbledon and US grand slams.A win for Djokovic would have also marked his 21st major title. Had the Serbian managed to scoop the win, he would have also surpassed rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
us open

Russia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic

22:39 GMT 12.09.2021 (Updated: 23:21 GMT 12.09.2021)
Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Being updated
The top-seeded Serbian tennis player had been in the run to score his 21st major title, a move that would have also cemented the first calender-year sweep in decades.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev became the 2021 US Open men's champion on Sunday after having defeated top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic in three straight sets.
Over the span of nearly two hours, the Russian player, who is currently ranked number two in the sport, outplayed the Serbian athlete and claimed the highly-coveted win with scores of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
The win marks the very first US Open win for the 25-year-old since 2017, when he took the trophy in the grand slam for the men's doubles tournament.
As for Djokovic, the loss did away with a years' worth of effort in attempting to successfully sweep all four major tennis tournaments. The Serbian player, known for his comebacks, would have been the first man since 1969 to have taken the Australian, French, Wimbledon and US grand slams.
A win for Djokovic would have also marked his 21st major title. Had the Serbian managed to scoop the win, he would have also surpassed rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Acknowledging Djokovic's loss, Medvedev offered an apology to the Serbian's fans. "We all know what he was going for... and i just want to say.... for me you are the greatest tennis player in history," he said.
610100
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
Russia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic
