Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/20-years-later-i-dont-think-anybody-has-been-the-same-9-11-survivor-recounts-the-harrowing-day-1088933615.html
20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day
20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day
The September 11th terrorist attacks scarred a nation. 20 years later, this is Marc Fiedler’s story. A man who “had a perfect view” of the attacks, in his own... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T00:32+0000
2021-09-10T00:33+0000
ground zero
new york city
terrorist attack
9/11
us
saudi arabia
interview
al-qaeda
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088921801_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_0057ff73834bcc1e8b2fb7ca75bf0d8b.jpg
September 11th, 2001 started just like any other day for Marc Fiedler. The suffering through the inhumanity of train passengers. The grumbling over his office relocating from the area surrounding the World Trade Center to Jersey City. The anguishing move subjected him every time he looked out from his office in Jersey City, across the waters of the Hudson River, and peered into New York. In other words, it was just another Tuesday.Marc and his colleagues at Merrill Lynch went bustling about their mornings. Their view into New York remained an afterthought. Work had to be done and staring out the window was no way to be productive. If one looked up at the wall of television monitors, they would have seen that it was 8:45 in the morning. It was the last minute before everything changed for Marc Fiedler, a city, and a nation.“We heard a very loud crash.” What was just another Tuesday morning was suddenly shattered by the sound of a Boeing 767 crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. In an instant, Marc Fiedler and his coworkers’ attention was drawn to the window, out across the Hudson River, and into Manhattan as they stared at smoke rising from World Trade Center. No one knew what had really happened, or what was about to transpire.The smoking North Tower cast a disturbing enchantment over the whole office. Unable to look away, “we saw the second plane coming into the second tower live.” In an instant, everything changed. Their curiosity, gone. Their questions, answered. What they witnessed was an attack. All they knew was that it was time to go.The trains from Jersey City to Hoboken weren’t running and cell phones weren’t working. All Marc could rely on were his own two feet and the murmur of a radio to guide him. As he made the two-mile trek from his office on Greene Street to the Hoboken train station, he kept an eye back on the World Trade Center.As the towers crumbled, debris rained down. The impact from the planes had set off a deadly chain reaction. The weight of each floor above the impact zone was slowly accumulating. The World Trade Center hadn’t just been attacked, it had been weaponized. It was a structural ticking time bomb. Most ran as fast and far from the site as they could, but first responders, unknowing of the dangerous trap they had entered, rushed to it. Those above the impact zones had been trapped. There was no escape. There was no rescue. An estimated 200 people jumped, mixed in with the debris, to their death. As the World Trade Center crumbled and the scene descended into chaos, goodness still shone through.Even as Marc tried to remain optimistic through all the chaos, everyone seemed to have grasped that things had changed. People were civil at the train station. No one complained about the delays. A somber air permeated the car as Marc rode the train home. There was a collective understanding that everyone was in mourning.A radio kept him up to date on the events. He was left in disbelief when he heard that the first tower had come crashing down. Marc had more than just witnessed the most pivotal moment of the 21st century in American history, he had felt it, he had lived it, and it made him think. It made him think about how the people on the trains had been cordial. It made him think about how “the building we left a month before got crushed with the debris.” It made him think about his nephew, who worked near Ground Zero, “covered in soot, in a daze, walking across the George Washington Bridge.” It made him think about “all the firefighters and police officers who died helping people.” It made him think that nothing will ever be the same.September 11th, 2001 wasn’t just any other day. It left a lasting impact on an entire country. However, the people that were there that day in New York and the surrounding areas bore the brunt of the tragedy. They never had the option of turning off the television. They had to live it. Loved ones died on that day. Loved ones suffered, and continue to suffer. Marc Fiedler didn’t suffer any physical wounds from 9-11, but the horrors he witnessed will never fully fade. September 11th, 2001 wasn’t just any other day, and it never will be again.
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/saudi-arabia-backs-full-declassification-of-us-911-docs-to-end-baseless-allegations-1088891150.html
An Inside Job...!
0
1
new york city
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088921801_25:0:2048:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_5c5f95ce48bf6867ed375bda0b9daa71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ground zero, new york city, terrorist attack, 9/11, us, saudi arabia, interview, al-qaeda

20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day

00:32 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 00:33 GMT 10.09.2021)
© REUTERS / STRINGERFILE PHOTO: 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks
FILE PHOTO: 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The September 11th terrorist attacks scarred a nation. 20 years later, this is Marc Fiedler’s story. A man who “had a perfect view” of the attacks, in his own words, recounts the day that changed him and America forever.
September 11th, 2001 started just like any other day for Marc Fiedler.
The suffering through the inhumanity of train passengers. The grumbling over his office relocating from the area surrounding the World Trade Center to Jersey City. The anguishing move subjected him every time he looked out from his office in Jersey City, across the waters of the Hudson River, and peered into New York. In other words, it was just another Tuesday.
Marc and his colleagues at Merrill Lynch went bustling about their mornings. Their view into New York remained an afterthought. Work had to be done and staring out the window was no way to be productive. If one looked up at the wall of television monitors, they would have seen that it was 8:45 in the morning. It was the last minute before everything changed for Marc Fiedler, a city, and a nation.
“We heard a very loud crash.” What was just another Tuesday morning was suddenly shattered by the sound of a Boeing 767 crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. In an instant, Marc Fiedler and his coworkers’ attention was drawn to the window, out across the Hudson River, and into Manhattan as they stared at smoke rising from World Trade Center. No one knew what had really happened, or what was about to transpire.
“There were people that were saying, ‘Oh, it was some pilot who accidentally crashed his plane into the building, but then we started thinking a pilot would try to land in the Hudson River before he would crash into one the buildings.”
The smoking North Tower cast a disturbing enchantment over the whole office. Unable to look away, “we saw the second plane coming into the second tower live.” In an instant, everything changed. Their curiosity, gone. Their questions, answered. What they witnessed was an attack. All they knew was that it was time to go.
The trains from Jersey City to Hoboken weren’t running and cell phones weren’t working. All Marc could rely on were his own two feet and the murmur of a radio to guide him. As he made the two-mile trek from his office on Greene Street to the Hoboken train station, he kept an eye back on the World Trade Center.
“It got real cloudy, smokey, really couldn’t see much anymore because of the debris. The thought was, those buildings are some of the strongest and biggest in the world. They’ll still be there tomorrow, was the thought. And then all of a sudden the guy on the radio started saying how people are jumping out of the building and it was just mayhem.”
As the towers crumbled, debris rained down. The impact from the planes had set off a deadly chain reaction. The weight of each floor above the impact zone was slowly accumulating. The World Trade Center hadn’t just been attacked, it had been weaponized. It was a structural ticking time bomb.
Most ran as fast and far from the site as they could, but first responders, unknowing of the dangerous trap they had entered, rushed to it. Those above the impact zones had been trapped. There was no escape. There was no rescue. An estimated 200 people jumped, mixed in with the debris, to their death. As the World Trade Center crumbled and the scene descended into chaos, goodness still shone through.
Even as Marc tried to remain optimistic through all the chaos, everyone seemed to have grasped that things had changed. People were civil at the train station. No one complained about the delays. A somber air permeated the car as Marc rode the train home. There was a collective understanding that everyone was in mourning.
A radio kept him up to date on the events. He was left in disbelief when he heard that the first tower had come crashing down.
“I mean, how could that giant building come down because of one airplane almost near the top,” he asked himself. Just as he had done before, he tried to remain optimistic. One tower had fallen, but the other remained. For 30 minutes, the second tower held on, giving Marc and the nation the hope that all was not lost. “Then the second tower fell. And I don’t think anybody has been the same since.”
The National September 11 Memorial and Museum are set for a memorial service, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
9/11: 20th Anniversary
Saudi Arabia Backs Full Declassification of US 9/11 Docs to 'End Baseless Allegations'
8 September, 17:18 GMT
Marc had more than just witnessed the most pivotal moment of the 21st century in American history, he had felt it, he had lived it, and it made him think. It made him think about how the people on the trains had been cordial. It made him think about how “the building we left a month before got crushed with the debris.” It made him think about his nephew, who worked near Ground Zero, “covered in soot, in a daze, walking across the George Washington Bridge.” It made him think about “all the firefighters and police officers who died helping people.” It made him think that nothing will ever be the same.
September 11th, 2001 wasn’t just any other day. It left a lasting impact on an entire country. However, the people that were there that day in New York and the surrounding areas bore the brunt of the tragedy. They never had the option of turning off the television. They had to live it. Loved ones died on that day. Loved ones suffered, and continue to suffer.
Marc Fiedler didn’t suffer any physical wounds from 9-11, but the horrors he witnessed will never fully fade. September 11th, 2001 wasn’t just any other day, and it never will be again.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
An Inside Job...!
netman
10 September, 04:10 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:57 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
00:47 GMTUS Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says
00:41 GMTMorocco's Ruling Islamist Party Leadership Resigns After Losing Parliamentary Elections to Liberals
00:32 GMT20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day
00:27 GMTTaliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
YesterdayUS Treasury Report Reveals Wealthiest Americans Underpaying $163Bln Taxes per Year
YesterdayMerkel Admits Her Bloc Knew It Wouldn’t Get An ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’
YesterdayWall Street Falls as Pandemic-Era Low in US Jobless Claims Triggers Fed's Taper Fears
YesterdayAt Least Six People Injured in Shooting Incident in Illinois, US - Reports
YesterdayBiden Says Will Announce Plan Next Month to Help Rest of World With COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayAfghan Envoy Calls on UNSC to Withhold Taliban Gov't Recognition Over Records of Atrocities
YesterdayBiden Renews 20-Year-Long Bush National Terrorism Emergency Declaration – Notice
YesterdayBiden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030
YesterdayPresident Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge
YesterdayTaliban Agree to Allow 200 Foreigners in Afghanistan to Fly Out of Kabul
YesterdayJoe's Going to Sleep: Trump Says Biden Would 'Go Down Quickly' in Celebrity Boxing Bout
YesterdayUS Remains Prepared to Engage North Korea in Diplomatic Negotiations
YesterdayUS Homeland Security Chief Says Not Seeing Organized Domestic Terrorism Threats
YesterdayAmerica’s Humiliations: Military Misadventures From Saigon to Tehran
YesterdayPlane Crashes in Massachusetts, US, Multiple Injuries, Officials Say