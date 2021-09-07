Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/-911-victims-son-urges-killer-in-chief-biden-to-stay-away-from-memorials-on-looming-anniversary-1083811837.html
9/11 Victim's Son Urges 'Killer-in-Chief' Biden to Stay Away From Memorials on Looming Anniversary
9/11 Victim's Son Urges 'Killer-in-Chief' Biden to Stay Away From Memorials on Looming Anniversary
In the wake of the US military pullout from Afghanistan, critics across the political spectrum have blasted the American president for his decision to continue... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T02:26+0000
2021-09-07T09:34+0000
us
world
news
joe biden
afghanistan
september 11
ground zero
memorials
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104519/33/1045193372_0:237:4500:2768_1920x0_80_0_0_5a7cad7cca6be4772eeb2965e7a8ed05.jpg
As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks draws near, some family members of 9/11 victims are urging US President Joe Biden to steer clear of memorials, as they consider his decision to continue the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan disrespectful.Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim who died at the World Trade Center, stated to&nbsp;"Fox &amp; Friends" on Monday that Biden lacked compassion for the families of the 13 service members who died in the recent Kabul blast."No Joe, no victory, we are now in the Afghanistan War 2.0. Those resurrected victims kept America safe from harm all those years. Biden must not dishonor their grace and patriotism. He has none," Haros added."It's not just 13 killed or the thousands of Americans and Afghanistan supporters left to die. I believe he is complicit in a coming genocide of Americans and Afghans," the Fox News show guest continued.The US invaded Afghanistan shortly after the 2001 attacks, after Taliban leaders at the time refused to turn over Osama bin Laden, who US intelligence officials determined at the time had played a pivotal role in orchestrating the attacks. The Taliban's refusal to cease operations of al-Qaeda* training camps also factored into the US decision to invade the country.With politicos on both sides of the aisle lashing out over the troop removal, the American president has stood firm on his decision, stressing that US troops should not be forced to remain in a country when many of the nation's own security forces allowed the Taliban* to freely gain control of the Central Asian country.While US soldiers no longer remain, Biden has stated that the US may tap the use of drones if needed, with any potential military operations in Afghanistan mirroring those taken in Somalia.Recently, a top US military general&nbsp;warned&nbsp;that Afghanistan could soon endure a civil war between warring factions, a move that could then prompt the resurgence of an al-Qaeda or another terrorist group.*The Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states.
As though Afghanistan had anything to do with 9/11. The poor slob.
2
Well, it could be worse. JObama could send Camel Ho to do a victory lap around the memorial. Talk about how offensive that would be. Yikes.
1
11
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104519/33/1045193372_248:0:4252:3003_1920x0_80_0_0_375f7ca07dba85ddabbe828570d4096b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, world, news, joe biden, afghanistan, september 11, ground zero, memorials

9/11 Victim's Son Urges 'Killer-in-Chief' Biden to Stay Away From Memorials on Looming Anniversary

02:26 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 07.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Brendan SmialowskiA view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York
A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Brendan Smialowski
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
In the wake of the US military pullout from Afghanistan, critics across the political spectrum have blasted the American president for his decision to continue the withdrawal, more so for labeling the US mission a victory. Now, many critics are urging him to stay away from 9/11 memorials on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks.
As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks draws near, some family members of 9/11 victims are urging US President Joe Biden to steer clear of memorials, as they consider his decision to continue the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan disrespectful.
Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim who died at the World Trade Center, stated to "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Biden lacked compassion for the families of the 13 service members who died in the recent Kabul blast.
"I am demanding that President Biden do not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11. It is now holy ground and I really don't think he has a place there," Haros said on the Fox News show. "It's shameful for him, I think, to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called 'victory lap.' He is insensitive and he shows no compassion to the families."
"No Joe, no victory, we are now in the Afghanistan War 2.0. Those resurrected victims kept America safe from harm all those years. Biden must not dishonor their grace and patriotism. He has none," Haros added.
Recalling that Fox News host Jeanine Pirro recently labeled Biden a "liar-in-chief" for his handling of the Afghan evacuation, Haros upped the ante and called the American president a "killer-in-chief."
"It's not just 13 killed or the thousands of Americans and Afghanistan supporters left to die. I believe he is complicit in a coming genocide of Americans and Afghans," the Fox News show guest continued.
The US invaded Afghanistan shortly after the 2001 attacks, after Taliban leaders at the time refused to turn over Osama bin Laden, who US intelligence officials determined at the time had played a pivotal role in orchestrating the attacks. The Taliban's refusal to cease operations of al-Qaeda* training camps also factored into the US decision to invade the country.
© REUTERS / US ARMYU.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a C-17 transport plane as the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph taken using night vision optics
U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a C-17 transport plane as the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph taken using night vision optics - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, steps on board a C-17 transport plane as the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 in a photograph taken using night vision optics
© REUTERS / US ARMY
With politicos on both sides of the aisle lashing out over the troop removal, the American president has stood firm on his decision, stressing that US troops should not be forced to remain in a country when many of the nation's own security forces allowed the Taliban* to freely gain control of the Central Asian country.
While US soldiers no longer remain, Biden has stated that the US may tap the use of drones if needed, with any potential military operations in Afghanistan mirroring those taken in Somalia.
Recently, a top US military general warned that Afghanistan could soon endure a civil war between warring factions, a move that could then prompt the resurgence of an al-Qaeda or another terrorist group.
*The Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states.
620000
Popular comments
As though Afghanistan had anything to do with 9/11. The poor slob.
NoNone of this Matters
7 September, 06:11 GMT2
000000
Well, it could be worse. JObama could send Camel Ho to do a victory lap around the memorial. Talk about how offensive that would be. Yikes.
TruePatriot
7 September, 05:34 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic