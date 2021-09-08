https://sputniknews.com/20210908/saudi-arabia-backs-full-declassification-of-us-911-docs-to-end-baseless-allegations-1088891150.html

Saudi Arabia Backs Full Declassification of US 9/11 Docs to 'End Baseless Allegations'

The Saudi Embassy in the US has stated that the country fully supports the declassification of the documents related to the 9/11 attack probes, as the 20th anniversary of the tragedy looms. The embassy said that Riyadh thus reiterates its longstanding support for making the investigation documents public in the hopes of clearing up the "baseless allegations" about the kingdom's complicity in the attacks.The statement stressed that the accusations against Riyadh of being complicit in the 9/11 attacks are "categorically false" and added that Saudi Arabia remains "essential counterterrorism partner" to the US.The embassy underlined in the statement that previous declassifications had shown that Saudi Arabia neither knew about the upcoming attack in 2001 nor facilitated the attackers in any way. Riyadh also stressed its record of fighting against financing of terrorism and its successful campaign of countering extremist ideologies domestically and online.The publication of the statement comes on the threshold of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Numerous relatives of the victims have been demanding the release of classified documents from several 9/11 probes, claiming they contain evidence of Riyadh’s complicity in the atrocity. However, they have been systematically turned down by several US administrations. Biden is the most recent president to do so, sparking calls for him to skip the visit to the site of the World Trade Centre on the anniversary of the attacks. He, however, partially conceded to the demands, ordering on 3 September to release all related documents, except those sealed for the "strongest possible reasons". However, numerous 9/11 documents have been kept classified under the same pretext in the past.

Charlie McD Oh I wonder why! Filth! 2

Hatuxka This release of classified info would be redacted for covering the participation of Israel or Saudiland. 2

