Donald Trump has reportedly been itching to get back in the ring with his punch-drunk opponent Joe Biden for a rematch of the 2020 presidential election — but... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
James Tweedie
Joe's Going to Sleep: Trump Says Biden Would 'Go Down Quickly' in Celebrity Boxing Bout
Donald Trump has reportedly been itching to get back in the ring with his punch-drunk opponent Joe Biden for a rematch of the 2020 presidential election — but his latest comments hint that it's on like Donkey Kong for real between the two septigenarians.
Former US president Donald Trump is confident
of beating is successor Joe Biden
— in less than 12 rounds of Queensbury Rules brutality that is.
"If I had to box anybody in the world, and I'll take a pass on the professional boxers because that can be a very dangerous subject," Trump said on Thursday — showing uncustomary modesty.
"But if I had to box somebody probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden. He'd go down very, very quickly," the property tycoon stressed in comments ahead of his stint as commentator for Evander Holyfield's
heavyweight bout with Brazilian mixed martial artist Vitor Belfort on Saturday night.
"He once said 'oh I'd like to take him behind the bar," the ex-president recalled. "He'd be in big trouble if he did. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds."
Biden threatened in 2018 to "beat the hell out of Trump".
"They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, 'If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him'," the former vice-president said at the time.
Holyfield, the 58-year-oldformer cruiserweight and heavyweight undisputed world champion, will face the 44-year-old veteran UFC cage-fighter
at The Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday.
The former president had plenty of praise for the boxer, an old friend of his.
"I have been close to Evander, I've been with him during some incredible times in his career and I've seen him enter a little bit of a bad time but he came out of it," Trump said. "He's a great guy and he's a great, great fighter."
"I know Evander's family. He's a very special guy — tremendous heart," he addeed. "Now you know Evander was always in incredibly physical shape he probably had zero percent body fat. Evander was always in shape. But better than his body was his heart."