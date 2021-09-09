Registration was successful!
General Robert Lee Would Have Won in Afghanistan, Trump Claims After Confederate Statue Removal
On 2 September, Virginia's Supreme Court ruled that the state could remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue in Richmond.
Former President Trump has denounced a decision by local authorities to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.In a statement on Wednesday, the ex-POTUS said that he had “just watched as a massive crane took down the magnificent and very famous statue” of General Lee in Richmond.The former US president also asserted that had Lee been alive, he would have conducted a successful military operation in Afghanistan.During the 1861-1865 US Civil War, Lee led the forces of the Confederacy - a group of Southern states that believed the institution of slavery should be protected.Calls for the removal of monuments honouring Confederate figures came amid a nationwide anti-racism movement was ignited by the 25 May 2020 death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.Richmond, once the capital of the Confederacy, has removed several other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since Floyd's death, prompting the removal of similar monuments across the US.The Biden administration has faced bipartisan criticism over what some have described as the “botched” job of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, which came amid a rapid Taliban offensive against government forces, something that ultimately resulted in the militant group seizing power in the Central Asian nation.
15:56 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 16:00 GMT 09.09.2021)
On 2 September, Virginia’s Supreme Court ruled that the state could remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue in Richmond. The ruling came after two lawsuits were filed in an attempt to prevent the statue from being taken down.
Former President Trump has denounced a decision by local authorities to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.
In a statement on Wednesday, the ex-POTUS said that he had “just watched as a massive crane took down the magnificent and very famous statue” of General Lee in Richmond.
“To add insult to injury, those who support this ‘taking’ now plan to cut it into three pieces, and throw this work of art into storage prior to its complete desecration”, Trump added.
The former US president also asserted that had Lee been alive, he would have conducted a successful military operation in Afghanistan.
“Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left, and we can’t let that happen! If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago. What an embarrassment we are suffering because we don’t have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!” Trump argued.
During the 1861-1865 US Civil War, Lee led the forces of the Confederacy - a group of Southern states that believed the institution of slavery should be protected.
Calls for the removal of monuments honouring Confederate figures came amid a nationwide anti-racism movement was ignited by the 25 May 2020 death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Richmond, once the capital of the Confederacy, has removed several other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since Floyd's death, prompting the removal of similar monuments across the US.
The Biden administration has faced bipartisan criticism over what some have described as the “botched” job of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, which came amid a rapid Taliban offensive against government forces, something that ultimately resulted in the militant group seizing power in the Central Asian nation.
