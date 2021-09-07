https://sputniknews.com/20210907/trump-ready-to-run-for-pres-in-2024-after-bidens-afghan-fiasco-close-allies-say-1088861933.html
Trump Ready to Run for Pres in 2024 After Biden's Afghan Fiasco, Close Allies Say
Joe Biden's approval ratings have slumped since the chaotic and bloody evacuation of the US embassy and tens of thousands of asylum from Kabul last month ... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
Close allies of Donald Trump say he is ready for a rematch with Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election in the wake of the botched Afghan pull-out.A former spokesman and two Republican congressmen said the former president's mind was made up by the hurried evacuation of the Kabul embassy — after the Taliban* walked into the Afghan capital unopposed — that left more than 200 people dead.Those included 13 US servicepeople in suicide bomb attack by Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP)*, the worst single US military loss of life since 2011.Trump's former campaign spokesman Jason Miller told news site Cheddar this week that his candidacy was a near-certainty."I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent. I think he is definitely running in 2024," Miller said. "I had a good conversation with him last night. I’m going to go see him in another couple days here".Asked this week in surreptitious video footage if he thought Trump would run again, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan said: "I know so"."I talked to him yesterday," Jordan said. "He's about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan."Gaetz stressed that Trump was not rushing to announce his candidacy early, because "the base is rightly loyal to him. And a good rule in politics is to be a candidate for as short a time as necessary."An an un-named former Trump administration official said Biden's botched handling of the withdrawal did not "intensify" the former president's resolve to seek election again, but "it did convince Americans about the choice."Trump recently released a pair of campaign ad-style videos ripping Biden and his Vice-President Kamala Harris for their helmsmanship of the crisis.*The Taliban and ISKP are banned as terrorist organisations in Russia and many other countries.
Close allies of Donald Trump say he is ready for a rematch with Joe Biden
in the 2024 presidential election in the wake of the botched Afghan pull-out.
A former spokesman and two Republican congressmen said the former president's mind was made up by the hurried evacuation of the Kabul embassy — after the Taliban
* walked into the Afghan capital unopposed — that left more than 200 people dead.
Those included 13 US servicepeople in suicide bomb attack by Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP)*, the worst single US military loss of life since 2011.
"Trump sees Biden is on the ropes," said Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. "He wants to throw punches as a combatant, not a heckler from the stands”.
Trump's former campaign spokesman Jason Miller told news site Cheddar this week that his candidacy was a near-certainty.
"I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent. I think he is definitely running in 2024," Miller said. "I had a good conversation with him last night. I’m going to go see him in another couple days here".
Asked this week in surreptitious video footage if he thought Trump would run again, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan said: "I know so".
"I talked to him yesterday," Jordan said. "He's about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan."
Gaetz stressed that Trump was not rushing to announce his candidacy early, because "the base is rightly loyal to him. And a good rule in politics is to be a candidate for as short a time as necessary."
An an un-named former Trump administration official said Biden's botched handling of the withdrawal did not "intensify" the former president's resolve to seek election again, but "it did convince Americans about the choice."
Trump recently released a pair of campaign ad-style videos
ripping Biden and his Vice-President Kamala Harris for their helmsmanship of the crisis.
*The Taliban and ISKP are banned as terrorist organisations in Russia and many other countries.