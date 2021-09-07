Videos Show Crowd Chanting 'F*ck Joe Biden' at College Football Games Across US

A crowd was recorded chanting "F*ck Joe Biden" during a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes, with a video emerging online on Sunday, posted by Instagram user @the_typical_liberal. According to other videos posted on social media, the chant is "now a movement" because Texas is not the only place the US president has been booed. The same chants were filmed at Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech games.The unflattering flashmob has been triggered as Joe Biden's approval ratings see a decline, with a recent Rasmussen Reports poll showing a total of 52 percent of Americans disapproving of his job performance as of 6 September.Aside from this, a poll by Emerson College released on Friday claimed that Biden's predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, would beat him in a presidential race if it took place today.Among other things, Biden's approval ratings have fallen amid his decisions regarding Afghanistan, with a majority of voters, according to Rasmussen Reports, blaming the current administration for the chaos around the nation's hectic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"Lmao, loving this new trend!", the user wrote in the caption. "[...] f*** Joe Biden is happening across the country at all kinds of events!".
