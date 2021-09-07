Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210907/videos-show-crowd-chanting-fck-joe-biden-at-college-football-games-across-us-1088842973.html
Videos Show Crowd Chanting 'F*ck Joe Biden' at College Football Games Across US
Videos Show Crowd Chanting 'F*ck Joe Biden' at College Football Games Across US
US President Joe Biden has recently seen a decrease in his approval raitings, with a Friday Emerson College poll showing that the sitting Democratic president... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
A crowd was recorded chanting "F*ck Joe Biden" during a game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes, with a video emerging online on Sunday, posted by Instagram user @the_typical_liberal. According to other videos posted on social media, the chant is "now a movement" because Texas is not the only place the US president has been booed. The same chants were filmed at Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech games.The unflattering flashmob has been triggered as Joe Biden's approval ratings see a decline, with a recent Rasmussen Reports poll showing a total of 52 percent of Americans disapproving of his job performance as of 6 September.Aside from this, a poll by Emerson College released on Friday claimed that Biden's predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, would beat him in a presidential race if it took place today.Among other things, Biden's approval ratings have fallen amid his decisions regarding Afghanistan, with a majority of voters, according to Rasmussen Reports, blaming the current administration for the chaos around the nation's hectic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Videos Show Crowd Chanting 'F*ck Joe Biden' at College Football Games Across US

11:07 GMT 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAU.S. President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden has recently seen a decrease in his approval raitings, with a Friday Emerson College poll showing that the sitting Democratic president would be beaten by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, if such a presidential race took place now.
A crowd was recorded chanting "F*ck Joe Biden" during a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes, with a video emerging online on Sunday, posted by Instagram user @the_typical_liberal.
"Lmao, loving this new trend!", the user wrote in the caption. "[...] f*** Joe Biden is happening across the country at all kinds of events!".
According to other videos posted on social media, the chant is "now a movement" because Texas is not the only place the US president has been booed. The same chants were filmed at Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech games.
The unflattering flashmob has been triggered as Joe Biden's approval ratings see a decline, with a recent Rasmussen Reports poll showing a total of 52 percent of Americans disapproving of his job performance as of 6 September.
Aside from this, a poll by Emerson College released on Friday claimed that Biden's predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, would beat him in a presidential race if it took place today.
Among other things, Biden's approval ratings have fallen amid his decisions regarding Afghanistan, with a majority of voters, according to Rasmussen Reports, blaming the current administration for the chaos around the nation's hectic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
