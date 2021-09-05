Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210905/possible-first-ad-of-trumps-next-presidential-campaign-roasts-biden-over-afghan-fiasco-1083802334.html
Possible 'First Ad of Trump's Next Presidential Campaign' Roasts Biden Over Afghan Fiasco
The advertisement was produced by Trump's Save America political action committee and reportedly "ran briefly" on cable TV. 05.09.2021
As US President Joe Biden faces criticism at home for his handling of the evacuation effort in Afghanistan, it appears that his presidential predecessor Donald Trump is also using this opportunity to criticise the POTUS.According to Fox News, a new ad titled "Failure", produced by Trump’s Save America PAC and released earlier this week, "ran briefly on cable TV".The ad criticises Biden over events that transpired last month in Afghanistan when the Taliban* terrorist organisation ended up seizing control of the country and capturing vast amounts of military hardware abandoned because of the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the country.​Noting that Trump’s PAC is now fundraising off the ad, the media outlet points out that the 45th US president has "repeatedly teased" a possible presidential run in 2024.Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly announced his upcoming trip to Iowa, with the media outlet noting that the Iowa caucuses "for half a century have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar".Last month, Taliban forces seized control of most of Afghanistan as the United States and its allies pulled their military out of the country, with Taliban insurgents entering Kabul well before the US troop withdrawal was complete.More than 122,000 people were taken out of the country during the evacuation conducted by the United States and its allies; the last of the US forces left the country in the early hours of 31 August.
Like Stonewall Jackson, Donald Trump is standing there like a Bone Spur.
18:59 GMT 05.09.2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The advertisement was produced by Trump’s Save America political action committee and reportedly “ran briefly” on cable TV.
As US President Joe Biden faces criticism at home for his handling of the evacuation effort in Afghanistan, it appears that his presidential predecessor Donald Trump is also using this opportunity to criticise the POTUS.
According to Fox News, a new ad titled "Failure", produced by Trump’s Save America PAC and released earlier this week, "ran briefly on cable TV".
The ad criticises Biden over events that transpired last month in Afghanistan when the Taliban* terrorist organisation ended up seizing control of the country and capturing vast amounts of military hardware abandoned because of the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the country.
​Noting that Trump’s PAC is now fundraising off the ad, the media outlet points out that the 45th US president has "repeatedly teased" a possible presidential run in 2024.
And if he actually follows through, "the spot could be seen as the first ad of the next presidential campaign", Fox News adds.
Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly announced his upcoming trip to Iowa, with the media outlet noting that the Iowa caucuses "for half a century have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar".
Trump Would Beat Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Race, Claims Poll
5 September, 14:20 GMT
Trump Would Beat Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Race, Claims Poll
5 September, 14:20 GMT
Last month, Taliban forces seized control of most of Afghanistan as the United States and its allies pulled their military out of the country, with Taliban insurgents entering Kabul well before the US troop withdrawal was complete.
More than 122,000 people were taken out of the country during the evacuation conducted by the United States and its allies; the last of the US forces left the country in the early hours of 31 August.
