The NYC Fire Department has reported a massive fire in New York City’s Bronx borough, which has already killed twelve people and caused fifteen serious injuries.
The fraction of bad loans handed out by Indian banks has reached levels on par with European nations beleaguered by non-performing assets (NPAs), according to a new study.
Two people in contact with members of Daesh reportedly were arrested on suspicion of preparing terror attacks in Lyon and Paris.
On Thursday, tech giant Apple fired off an apology letter to its customers after admitting it had deliberately slowed down older iPhones in order to compensate for degrading batteries.
The Republican led-executive and legislative branches in the US are storming ahead with detrimental environmental regulatory reforms that “will have ramifications for years, if not decades to come,” a top environmental scientist told Sputnik News Thursday.
The whole love at first sight thing might just be a bunch of hoopla, according to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.
Airbus has finalized a 50-billion order consisting of A320neos and A321neos which followed a Memorandum of Understanding among the parties announced earlier.
An unidentified man traveling through Nevada's McCarran International Airport Tuesday hit a few snags after agents from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered a dead mountain lion in his luggage.
