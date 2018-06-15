Egypt Striker Salah Would Have Helped Team in 1-0 Uruguay Defeat - Uruguay Coach

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez said on Friday that Egypt would have benefited from striker Mohamed Salah's participation in the FIFA World Cup match against Uruguay.

"Defending Egypt, I think they played very well, but I imagine, with Mohamed Salah, Egypt would have benefited from his presence on the pitch… Today could easily have been a draw. I don't like to speculate and talk about things that I can't change," Tabarez told journalists.

READ MORE: Unexpected Fan: Israel Wishes Iran 'Good Luck' at FIFA World Cup

© REUTERS / Damir Sagolj Star Striker Salah Not Among Egypt Starters for Uruguay Clash at FIFA World Cup

Salah, who turned 26 on Friday, watched on from the bench as Egypt were beaten by Uruguay 1-0. The forward is still feeling the effects of a shoulder injury he picked up in the Champions League final at the end of May.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue until July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.