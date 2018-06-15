Unexpected Fan: Israel Wishes Iran 'Good Luck' at FIFA World Cup

The official Twitter account of Israel wished good luck to the Middle Eastern football teams at the World Cup, surprisingly naming its long-term opponent, Iran, among others.

The state of Israel's official Twitter account decided to share global excitement over the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 held in Russia, regretting, however, that their team wasn't participating in the tournament.

"So many teams from our region competing in the @FIFAWorldCup, Too bad we're not there too!" Israel posted on Twitter.

The state wished good luck to the Middle Eastern football teams participating in the event, even mentioning Iran, one of its main opponents in the region. However, it especially underlined that Israel was hoping for Morocco's victory against Iran.

Both countries have for a long time been engaged a war of words against each other: Israel has been accusing Iran of having a military presence in Syria, as well as sponsoring terrorism in the region. Tehran, in its turn, has been denying all these claims, blaming Tel Aviv for the occupation of the Palestinian state and violence against Arabs.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue through July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.