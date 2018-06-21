Messi's Mother Reveals What Makes Her Son Cry

Mother of Argentinian striker Lionel Messi, Celia Cuccittini, has lifted the lid on how her son reacts to critical remarks directed at him.

"We all suffer from criticism. Lionel has been claimed to lack a sense of responsibility, but that’s not true. If only everybody could see Lionel the way we do: he suffers and cries because of that. Criticism hits hard both him and us," Cuccittini was cited by Spain's AS sports newspaper as saying.

On June 16, Argentina drew a 1-1 tie with Iceland. During the 64th minute of the clash, Messi failed to score a penalty, with his shot returned by the Icelandic goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

READ MORE: World Cup Fans Risk Jobs Duping Women in Russia Into Chanting 'Sexist' Abuses

The Argentinian national team is playing in group D, facing three rivals – Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Argentina faces Croatia on June 21 in Nizhny Novgorod, a city on the banks of Russia’s Volga River.