Register
14:46 GMT +319 May 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Fans of the Belgian football team (File)

Vodka, Snacks, Pickup Rules: Foreign Fans Primed for World Cup in Russia

© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
World Cup 2018 Russia
Get short URL
0 10

With the 2018 World Cup just round the corner, Sputnik has looked at some of the many written recommendations being made available to those who plan to come to Russia to watch world football’s premier event.

Freezing temperatures, Soviet-style architecture, lousy Wi-Fi and good security – these are the characteristic features of Moscow according to the popular Brazilian website globo.com.

It offers potential visitors a long list of traditional Russian mores which include, among other things, a tacit ban on leaving empty bottles on the table, whistling indoors and shaking hands over the doorstep.

Presentation of official 2018 FIFA World Cup train
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
UK Police Call on Football Fans to Avoid Provocations During 2018 FIFA World Cup
When in Russia, the website warns, make sure to take off your shoes when entering someone’s house and your gloves before you shake someone’s hand.

One should also be careful not to talk politics or crack jokes about the family, which may get you in trouble. And never ever lick the knife when you are eating. 

Brazilians like doing to do so, but in Russia this would look a bit strange.

Booze is a popular subject and Brazilian journalists devote a whole article to how hard drinks will be sold during the Mundial, including in diners.

Drink carefully, eat the traditional Russian cabbage soup (Borscht) and give your seat to someone older than you, especially if you’re on public transport, the London-based tabloid The Sun warns would-be fans.

“Russia might not be far away, but it’s a whole different world, so we’ve put together a guide for you on what you’ll need to know to get along with the locals, as well as eating and the all-important national drink – vodka," the paper writes.

“While Brits are known for their complete lack of self-control when it comes to booze, Russians are known for their love of vodka — put the two together and you’ve got a pretty lethal combination. And eat while you drink too.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup stand ahead of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). (File)
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
US Fans Booked Most FAN IDs for FIFA World Cup in Russia - Russian Communications Ministry
Apparently not content with just giving advice to those who will be over for Russia’s first World Cup this summer, the Sun recently published a strange-looking series of photographs of the gritty underworld, featuring bare-knuckle boxers, black-eyed pensioners and tattooed football casuals on the streets of the Russian capital snapped by Belgrade-born photographer Boogie.

The Times cites British police as warning England fans not to display the flag of St. George at next month’s World Cup in Russia because it risks being seen as “imperialistic” and “antagonistic.”

England aficionados are advised to be especially careful when attending the England vs Tunisia game in Volgograd.

The most surprising recommendations, however, are contained in the Argentine Football Association's booklet meant for players, coaches, executives and reporters who would be heading to Russia for the 2018 World Cup in June, on how to have a chance with Russian women.

“Russian girls hate boring men,” one such recommendation warns.  “Never ask trite questions, be original,” goes another.

READ MORE: Argentine Football Group Tells Players How to Pick Up Russian Women at World Cup

On May 16 the football league authority stated that "part of the presented material had been published by mistake and had never been planned to be included into the booklet” and said it had ripped out the offensive pages.

Russian cities do not really differ much from cities found anywhere else in Europe. They are friendly and guest-loving. Just come over and see for yourselves.

Welcome!

Related:

Argentine Football Group Tells Players How to Pick Up Russian Women at World Cup
Volgograd Ready to Welcome International Football Fans at 2018 World Cup
Tags:
manuals, recommendations, fans, World Cup 2018, FIFA, World
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse