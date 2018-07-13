FIFA President Says Neymar Is 'Great' Player, Avoids Talking Alleged Simulations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino avoided speaking about Brazil striker Neymar's alleged simulations during World Cup games on Friday saying that the 26-year-old was a "great" player, who will show more of his skills in the future.

Neymar was named the man of the match after Brazil defeated Mexico 2-0 in the round of 16, but later came under fire for apparent simulations during the game.

"He is a great player… He is a real talent… When I'm in front of such gifted players, who make us all dream, I cannot say any negative words about them. Neymar is one of these top legends… He will show us much more of his skills in the future, I'm sure," FIFA President Gianni Infantino told journalists.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Timkiv Neymar Lying on the Ground Becomes 'Face' of Fake Emergency Calls Ad in Portugal

Five-time champions Brazil crashed out of the World Cup in Russia after losing 2-1 to Belgium in the quarter-finals.

This year's tournament will come to a close on Sunday, with France taking on Croatia in the final, which will be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.