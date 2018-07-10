England Making History at 2018 FIFA World Cup - Head Coach Southgate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - England head coach Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday that his team had already "made several pieces of history" by reaching the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"We have already made several pieces of history. [The] biggest win in the tournament for England, first knockout win in ten years, first quarter-final win for longer, so we are just looking to keep breaking those barriers down," Southgate told journalists.

He added that the team was "really proud with the style we played, with the intelligence that we have performed under pressure."

The UK Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday that the UK officials were willing to help England fans who had arrived in Moscow to support their team in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final encounter against Croatia.

"The Foreign Office team is in Moscow where England take on Croatia in the #WorldCup semi-final. We’ll be in locations around the city ready to meet England fans," the embassy posted on their official Twitter account, adding a telephone number that "UK nationals requiring consular assistance" could call.

England, who secured their only title in 1966, thrashed debutants Panama 6-1 during the group stage of this summer's tournament to record their biggest World Cup win.

The Three Lions went on to beat Colombia on penalties in the last 16 before outclassing Sweden 2-0 in their first quarter-final appearance since 2006.

England will next take on Croatia in their first semi-final since 1990 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.