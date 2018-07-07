Register
21:54 GMT +307 July 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
England's players celebrate team's 0-2 victory at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018

England Capable of Winning 2018 FIFA World Cup - Sweden Head Coach

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Samara
Get short URL
0 0 0

SAMARA (Sputnik) - Sweden head coach Janne Andersson said, following the quarterfinal game on Saturday, that England could win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"I think they could [win the World Cup]. They are strong and well-organized. This is the team that plays good football. I think they will be able to go till the end [of the tournament]… I respect the England team and congratulate them," Andersson said.

He went on saying that they might have failed because they faced a very tough opponent who played with five defenders and could not show their best game.

The Sweden head coach didn't comment on his plans on future in the country.

"We'll discuss it next time. I have no thoughts about my future [with the team]. I have a contract that will be valid for two more years," Andersson told journalists.

READ MORE: England's Lucky Strike: Twitter Hails Maguire Making Good on Sweden Revenge Vow

He also noted that he respected England head coach "immensely."

"I respect [England head coach Gareth] Southgate immensely, he has a wonderful team. England are tough opponents… It's difficult to break their defense. They resemble us in this aspect. We lost today's duel. But in general, we have given a great performance at the tournament, although everyone will be sad now. However, time will pass, and we'll be satisfied with this result. Later, but not now," Andersson said.

READ MORE: Twitter Reacts as England Team Promises Young Cancer-Stricken Fan to Best Sweden

Addressing the game England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, named the man of the match after keeping a clean sheet, stated that hard work helped him to make the necessary saves.

"I just work hard every day, I mean training. All the saves I made in training is to showcase on a match day and I've showcased that I'm capable of making saves, it's a good performance," the 24-year-old told journalists.

IKEA store
© AP Photo / Alan Diaz
'We'll Boycott Ikea': England Fans Troll Sweden Ahead of World Cup Match
Sweden lost 2-0 to England in Samara on Saturday and will be heading home, while England advance to the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the Russia-Croatia quarter-final match. This will be the first World Cup semi-finals for the English players in 28 years.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Related:

'We'll Boycott Ikea': England Fans Troll Sweden Ahead of World Cup Match
Goals by Alli, Maguire Help England Beat Sweden 2-0, Make it to Semi-Finals
Twitter Reacts as England Team Promises Young Cancer-Stricken Fan to Best Sweden
WATCH: England Fans Watching Match Against Sweden in London
Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Janne Andersson, Sweden, England
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse