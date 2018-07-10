Register
14:50 GMT +310 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Sweden's and England's players listen to the national anthem before the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Sweden and England, outside the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018

'They Know How It is Done' - Kremlin on Three Lions' Game at World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that he expected England to produce some "beautiful" football when the Three Lions take on Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Of course, we are expecting some beautiful football from the English players. They know how it is done," Peskov told journalists.

England, who claimed its only World Cup title in 1966, will be playing in the last four for the first time since 1990, after it defeated Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals last Saturday. Belgium will face 1998 champions France in the other semi-final, which will be played in St. Petersburg later on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Breaking Bad: Top 10 VIDEOS of England Fans Rampaging After World Cup Wins

VIDEO of Croatian Defender Shouting 'Belgrade, Burn' Emerges After 'Glory to Ukraine' Scandal
The Russian-UK relations significantly deteriorated in March over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom accused Russia of being involved in the attack, while Moscow has refuted the allegations and repeatedly pointed to the lack of evidence provided by London.

READ MORE: UK Foreign Office Advises World Cup Fans Visiting Russia to Remain 'Vigilant'

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Tags:
football, Croatia, England
