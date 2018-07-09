Breaking Bad: Top 10 VIDEOS of England Fans Rampaging After World Cup Wins

A video was posted on the internet on Sunday, showing hardcore fans celebrating England's World Cup 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Sweden in an unconventional way: shirtless, climbing on top of a taxi, smashing its roof, while being cheered on by a crowd of hooligans.
The shocking footage is yet another chord in the glorious hymn of England's supporters at the tournament. Sputnik has come up with a selection of the country's most notorious celebrations, which sometimes even turn into something bigger than a regular manifestation of joy.
After England's win over Sweden, fans were filmed causing mayhem in a London-based Ikea store that sells Swedish furniture.
Absolute carnage pic.twitter.com/8PRRuP5nvk
England fans smashed up an ambulance vehicle in south London after beating Sweden.
Another video on Twitter shows noisy fans in Spain's Benidorm.
Apparently England fans have a natural predisposition to climb onto the roofs of buses and bus stops.
Pure happiness at Boxpark Croydon.
And another one.
Upset fans in Bristol throwing stuff at each other after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in the group stage.
Fans going wild on Broad Street.
On Wednesday, England will face Croatia in a clash to secure a place in the World Cup final.
