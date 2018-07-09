Video Allegedly Showing Fans Throwing Eggs at Brazil Team 3 Months Old - Reports

A video that appeared online Monday claimed that a group of Brazilian fans was throwing eggs at the bus that carried the national team after their return from the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The authenticity of the video, however, hasn't been proved.

The Spanish news portal As.com posted a video on Monday showing angry fans throwing eggs at the team’s bus. However, numerous reports, which followed the video, stated that it was not the bus of Brazil's team.

As Reuters noted later, the fans applauded the players of the national team, who arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, supporting the players. The coach of the South American team Tite, in turn, thanked the fans for the warm welcome.

Brazil forward Willian apologized to the fans on Friday, saying that the team "is very upset" and it is hard for them to "put up with this loss after dreaming of at least entering the final".

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

This article has been updated to reflect the video of Brazilian fans appeared online three months ago.