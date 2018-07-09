FIFA Selects 12 Referee Options for Last 4 Matches of World Cup in Russia

The list of referees, who represent the six continental confederations, includes:
AFC: Alireza Faghani;
CAF: Malang Diedhiou;
CONCACAF: Mark Geiger, Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos;
CONMEBOL: Andres Cunha, Nestor Pitana, Sandro Ricci;
OFC: Matthew Conger;
UEFA: Cuneyt Cakir, Bjorn Kuipers, Milorad Mazic, Gianluca Rocchi.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
