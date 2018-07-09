FIFA Selects 12 Referee Options for Last 4 Matches of World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA announced a list of 12 referees who could be appointed to take charge of the final four matches of the World Cup in Russia.

The list of referees, who represent the six continental confederations, includes:

AFC: Alireza Faghani;

CAF: Malang Diedhiou;

CONCACAF: Mark Geiger, Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos;

CONMEBOL: Andres Cunha, Nestor Pitana, Sandro Ricci;

OFC: Matthew Conger;

UEFA: Cuneyt Cakir, Bjorn Kuipers, Milorad Mazic, Gianluca Rocchi.

Uruguayan referee Cunha, who has officiated two group-stage games in Russia, has already been assigned to the France-Belgium game in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, while the referees for the other semi-final, the final and the third-place playoff games are yet to be announced.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

