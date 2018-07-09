Ex-Barcelona Head Coach Enrique Could Take Charge of Spain - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has emerged as a front-runner to take over as the head coach of the Spanish national football team, Spanish Marca reported on Sunday.

According to the Spanish sports daily Marca, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales would propose the former Barcelona coach and a player to the Board of Directors during a meeting on Monday. If Enrique meets the RFEF requirements he will be signed until Euro 2020.

Earlier, the 48-year-old said that he would like to coach Spain.

Former Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui was replaced by the team's sporting director Fernando Hierro just one day before the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia following his agreement to take charge of managerless Real Madrid after the tournament without notifying the RFEF that he was in talks with the club.

Hierro resigned after his side's early elimination from this summer's World Cup as Spain won Group B but lost to Russia on penalties in the round of 16.

Under Enrique's management between 2014 and 2017, Barcelona twice became Spanish champions while also lifting Copa del Rey three times and winning the Champions League in 2015.

​As a player, Enrique earned 62 caps for Spain, scoring 12 goals from 1991 to 2002.

