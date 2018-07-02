England WAG Ahead of Colombia Match: Sex Doesn't Hinder Performance

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of English national football team striker Jamie Vardy, has provided yet another confirmation that British footballers weren’t prohibited sex during the football championship in Russia, The Sun reports.
"There’s nothing scientifically proven to say that hinders performance. If anything it probably excels performance," Vardy said.
She also praised the actions of the Three Lions’ manager, Gareth Southgate, who, according to her, "got the right idea of the team mentality."
"He’s really relaxed with the players and he makes an effort with all of the families. He really encourages family days after games which relaxes the players, it brings a bit of normality in," she remarked.
Earlier, England scored an impressive victory over the Panamanian team whose members were reportedly forced to abstain from sex during the tournament.
German and South Korean footballers were also reportedly subjected to a sex ban, with both teams getting knocked out during the group stage as England prepares for its round of 16 match with Colombia on July 3.
