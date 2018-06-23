Make Football, Not Love? Who Can’t Have Sex at FIFA World Cup in Russia

The Panamanian national football team is being forced to abstain from sex during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, The Daily Mail reports.
German and South Korean footballers were also reportedly subjected to the similar ban, the newspaper adds.
At the same time, members of Team Iceland weren’t subjected to such harsh restrictions, as long as they were enjoying intimacy with their spouses and girlfriends.
READ MORE: Only Nigerian Lead Player Can Date Russian Women at World Cup — Coach
Earlier, the Nigerian team’s coach also warned his footballers against engaging in sexual relationships with Russian women during the tournament, noting, however, that wives and family members can visit the players after the game or when they are not preparing for games.
All comments
Show new comments (0)