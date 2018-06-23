Make Football, Not Love? Who Can’t Have Sex at FIFA World Cup in Russia

As powerful football teams clash at the ongoing championship in Russia for the coveted title of World Champions, it appears that some contestants also have to deal with severe restrictions imposed on their sexual appetites.

The Panamanian national football team is being forced to abstain from sex during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, The Daily Mail reports.

German and South Korean footballers were also reportedly subjected to the similar ban, the newspaper adds.

“The prospects for England players are unclear but they faced no restrictions in 2014 and have their wives and girlfriends staying 30 minutes away from the team base,” the article’s author remarks.

At the same time, members of Team Iceland weren’t subjected to such harsh restrictions, as long as they were enjoying intimacy with their spouses and girlfriends.

Earlier, the Nigerian team’s coach also warned his footballers against engaging in sexual relationships with Russian women during the tournament, noting, however, that wives and family members can visit the players after the game or when they are not preparing for games.