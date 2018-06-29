Legendary Spanish Football Fan Allowed to Bring Drum to Spain - Russia Match

MADRID (Sputnik) - Legendary football fan Manuel Caceres Artesero, better known as Manolo "el del Bombo," which translates as Manolo The Bass Drummer, was allowed to bring his bass drum, which he has been playing at Spain's matches for four decades, to Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium for the World Cup round of 16 encounter between Spain and Russia.

"Thank you, everyone, for your help! We did this! I'll keep you informed! Thank you, everyone!" Manolo posted on his Twitter account.

The 69-year-old football fan had posted a call for help on his Twitter account, saying that Spain "needed its drum," and had also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the Spanish king and the prime minister and "the whole of Spain" for help.

READ MORE: Football for Gulliver: Giant 66-Foot Ball Inflated in Chelyabinsk

Leading Spanish sports media supported Manolo, spreading his call for help. Journalists from the Spanish newspaper Marca contacted FIFA, and two hours later a FIFA representative assured them that everything would be all right.

© Photo : Alexei Danichev Russia Holds Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of Spain Match (VIDEO)

Manolo, who has attended all of Spain's international matches since 1982, failed to play his bass drum during Spain's matches against Iran in Kazan and against Morocco in Kaliningrad, as he was denied access to the stands with the instrument due to safety concerns. He was only allowed to play the drum in Sochi, where Spain played a 3-3 draw with Portugal.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.