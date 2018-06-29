Legendary Spanish Football Fan Allowed to Bring Drum to Spain - Russia Match

"Thank you, everyone, for your help! We did this! I'll keep you informed! Thank you, everyone!" Manolo posted on his Twitter account.
The 69-year-old football fan had posted a call for help on his Twitter account, saying that Spain "needed its drum," and had also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the Spanish king and the prime minister and "the whole of Spain" for help.
READ MORE: Football for Gulliver: Giant 66-Foot Ball Inflated in Chelyabinsk
Leading Spanish sports media supported Manolo, spreading his call for help. Journalists from the Spanish newspaper Marca contacted FIFA, and two hours later a FIFA representative assured them that everything would be all right.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)