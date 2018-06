The biggest football in the world was inflated on June 25, at Chelyabinsk's Central stadium, though the record didn't make to the Guinness Book of Records, as the authorities had changed the date of the event.

Organizers of the project "Supermyach" (Superball) had planned to register it in the Guinness Book of Records on June 12 in Penza, Russia. But the mayor of Penza has postponed the terms of the event. Because of the inconsistencies that have arisen, work on the project has been frozen.

Chelyabinsk decided not to drop the project mid-way through and finished the ball at their own expense.