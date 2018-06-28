Germany Deserved to Crash Out of FIFA World Cup - Ex-Germany Captain Matthaus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Germany captain and 1990 FIFA World Cup champion Lothar Matthaus said on Thursday that, playing the way they did, Germany "do not have the rights” to advance to the knockout stage of this summer's tournament.

“Yesterday with the German team, with the games [they played] before, they don’t have the rights to go to the second round… First, they missed the performance, and when you don’t have the performance you cannot accept results. I think everybody makes mistakes, [it] starts from the coach to the players. Many players did not perform good personally. And I think we missed our team spirit,” Matthaus told journalists.

The defending champions crashed out of the World Cup after losing 2-0 to South Korea on Wednesday. Germany has failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in history.

The FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.