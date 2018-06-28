Germany Coach Löw Considers Quitting After Shocking World Cup Defeat - Reports

After suffering a shocking 2-0 loss to South Korea, the Germans failed to advance to the knock-out round of the World Cup. This is the first time since 1938 that a German team didn’t make it out of the group stage of the tournament.

Head coach Joachim Löw is reportedly considering leaving his post after the shocking defeat by South Korea leading to the reigning champions' early exit from this year's World Cup.

When asked about his possible resignation in an interview with AFP he said that it was "too soon" for him to answer and said he would need to "take a few hours to see things clearly" as the disappointment was "very deep." He also shared that the match outcome was a major letdown for the team.

"This is a huge disappointment for us — there was deathly silence in the dressing room," he said.

Joachim Löw has been at the helm of the German team for 12 years and under his guidance it finished third at the 2010 World Cup and won the 2014 World Cup. This year's early exit by the German team was the first since 1938.

Twitter is divided over the fate of the German coach with some saying he should resign, while others claimed he deserved better because of what he has achieved in the past.

What DFB should do now

— force Löw to resign, hire Schmidt

— integrate Gnabry, Sane, Weigl and maybe Havertz into the first team

— install a sporting director. Maybe Bernhard Peters

— reforms for youth teams

— work with clubs to improve youth development — Jodokus (@xJodokus) June 27, 2018

A lot of people calling for him to resign after this despite winning the World Cup 4 years ago. I think that's harsh but you know what they say; all is fair in Löw and VAR — 🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸Anton's World Cup hype🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸 (@Antonstotle) June 27, 2018

Löw needs to step down, and the new manager needs to completely overhaul this team. The vets need to be shown the door. Go to the Euros with a very young team and build from that. — Jordan Howard (@jimmyscousin) June 27, 2018

Really like how honest & upfront the German team analysed their group stage exit. Manuel Neuer, Joachim Löw and Toni Kroos all said the knockout was "deserved". Hats off. You don’t see that much honesty every day in football. — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) June 27, 2018