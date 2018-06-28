Senegal-Colombia FIFA World Cup Match Commences in Samara

Senegal is facing off against Colombia in what is for both teams their last group H game at Samara Arena in Samara.

Previously, the Senegalese team bested Poland 2-1 and tied 2-2 with Japan, while their counterparts from Colombia crushed Poland 3-0 and lost to Japan 1-2.

Both teams have a chance to enter the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, thus the match will most likely be intense. Colombia needs to win, while Senegal can afford to end the game in a tie.

