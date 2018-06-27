Manchester United Player's WAG Dives Into the Limelight at World Cup (PHOTOS)

Rumor has it that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are planning to spend a generous sum of money on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but his girlfriend seems to have stolen the show.

Bolivian model Maria Salaues has been placed in the limelight as she’s been spotted cheering for her second half, who arrived in Russia for the World Cup as part of the French national football squad.

Even though she’s been trying to keep a low profile while dating the Manchester United star, many spectators observed a huge sparkling ring on her left hand, prompting speculation over the couple’s engagement. There has been no official announcement from the two so far.

Despite the fact that Salaues is understood to be a model, she’s not been active on her social media, with the last selfie being posted to her alleged Instagram in May 2015.

