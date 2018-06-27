Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Arrives in Moscow for World Cup

Ambrosio, who’s apparently planning to visit the much-anticipated Brazil vs Serbia game, has already enjoyed some of the sights, as the former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a snap of her posing in front of St Basil’s Cathedral on Moscow’s Red Square.
With all the hype around the World Cup, the Brazilian model took part in a photoshoot by photographer Zoey Grossman for the magazine Tatler Russia.
Even before arriving in the championship’s host country, she’s been vividly supporting Brazil’s national team by posting pictures on her Instagram account, sporting the team’s yellow-and-green jersey.
Brazil is set to take on Serbia in Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on June 27 at 9 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).
