Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Arrives in Moscow for World Cup

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has arrived in the Russian capital for the FIFA World Cup ahead of the clash between Brazil’s national football squad and Serbia’s team in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Ambrosio, who’s apparently planning to visit the much-anticipated Brazil vs Serbia game, has already enjoyed some of the sights, as the former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a snap of her posing in front of St Basil’s Cathedral on Moscow’s Red Square.

With all the hype around the World Cup, the Brazilian model took part in a photoshoot by photographer Zoey Grossman for the magazine Tatler Russia.

Let’s get physical 💥⚽️💥 Публикация от Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) 31 Май 2018 в 10:28 PDT

Even before arriving in the championship’s host country, she’s been vividly supporting Brazil’s national team by posting pictures on her Instagram account, sporting the team’s yellow-and-green jersey.

Representing 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 #ambrosiofamily Публикация от Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) 17 Июн 2018 в 4:05 PDT

💛🇧🇷💚 Публикация от Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) 17 Июн 2018 в 4:09 PDT

Brazil is set to take on Serbia in Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on June 27 at 9 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).